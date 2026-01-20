Audi F1 2026 launch: How to watch, start time, everything you need to know

Audi will become the fourth team to reveal their livery for the F1 2026 season on Tuesday.

The German car manufacturer will unveil their colours for the upcoming 2026 season, following similar launches by Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas.

This is everything you need to know, including how you can watch Audi’s 2026 F1 launch event.

When and where is the Audi F1 2026 launch?

Audi will present their new livery for the 2026 season on 20 January at a launch event in Berlin.

The event starts at 7pm local time (6pm GMT).

How can I watch the Audi F1 2026 launch?

The Audi F1 2026 launch event will be live-streamed on the team’s official website, starting at 7pm local time.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, team principal Jonathan Wheatley, and Audi F1 head Mattia Binotto will be in attendance to showcase the team’s livery ahead of their debut season.

Drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will also be attending.

The full Audi team kit, provided by apparel partner Adidas, will also be presented.

Audi's concept F1 livery

The challenges facing Audi

Having taken over the former Sauber squad, Audi faces a huge challenge as the German car giant prepares to tackle their first-ever season in F1.

Audi have manufactured their own power unit for F1’s overhauled 2026 regulations and will be looking to move towards the front of the grid in the coming years and fight for world titles by 2030.

Positively, Audi successfully fired up their 2026 car and brand new engine for the first time on 19 December.

Sauber finished ninth in the 2025 F1 constructors' championship, scoring 70 points.

Hulkenberg finally ended his F1 podium drought by providing the team with their highlight as he claimed a stunning third place at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The German veteran ended up 11th in the drivers’ championship with 51 points, while teammate Bortoleto collected 19 points and finished 19th in the standings in a solid rookie F1 season.