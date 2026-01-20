Audi present livery for first F1 car and set out title timeline

Audi have become the fourth team to reveal their livery for the upcoming 2026 F1 season.

Following the launches of the Red Bull teams and Haas, Audi unveiled an eye-catching first official livery for their debut F1 campaign which coincides with the sport’s rules revolution at an event in Berlin on Tuesday evening.

The German marque, who have taken over the former Sauber squad, will run their 2026 challenger, the R26 in a titanium and lava red colour scheme featuring prominent branding of new title sponsor Revolut.

While Audi will continue to operate predominantly from Sauber’s Hinwil base, the team are joining F1 as a new power unit manufacturer for 2026.

The driver line-up remains unchanged for 2026, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto continuing under the leadership of team principal Jonathan Wheatley as F1 embarks on its new era.

Audi have already given their new F1 car its track debut run, with the squad holding a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier this month.

The R26 will take part in F1’s private shakedown at Barcelona next week before hitting the track in public for the first time during the two weeks of official pre-season testing in Bahrain in mid-February.

Audi will then make their F1 debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

Audi want to fight for F1 titles by 2030

A side-on view of the R26

Audi have made it clear they are not entering F1 just to make up the numbers.

While acknowledging the scale of the challenge ahead of them, taking over a team that finished ninth in the 2025 constructors’ championship, Audi have set a clear goal of being in a position to fight for titles by 2030.

"Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi," Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said. "Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of 'Vorsprung durch Technik.'

"This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture. Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment.

“We understand that success in Formula 1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030."

Audi team principal Wheatley added: "This car is the physical embodiment of thousands of hours of hard work from a hugely talented group of people across our facilities.

“Today, we start this journey with immense pride, but also with humility. This is just day one of a long campaign. Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team. A culture of resilience, precision, and relentless curiosity where we stop at nothing to find performance.

“For everyone here, the excitement comes from this challenge: to build a team that gets stronger with every lap, every debrief, and every race. We will turn our long-term ambition into on-track reality, day by day, decision by decision."

