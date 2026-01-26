Aston Martin to join Barcelona F1 2026 test late - here's why

Aston Martin are set to miss the opening three days of the first F1 2026 pre-season test in Barcelona, Crash.net understands.

F1 is hosting the first of three pre-season tests this week at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in what is being dubbed as a five-day ‘shakedown’.

The first week of action for F1 2026’s new cars is taking place behind closed doors, with teams permitted to take part in any three days of their choosing between 26-30 January.

Seven of the 11 teams were involved on the opening day at Barcelona. It was already known that McLaren and Ferrari would miss the first day, while Williams have confirmed they will skip the entire test after failing to get their new car ready on time.

But eyebrows were raised when there was no sign of Aston Martin going out on the first day, despite having their hospitality and support structures present at the circuit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crash.net has learned that the Silverstone-based squad will not take part on the opening three days due to development delays.

"The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown. Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday,” an Aston Martin spokesperson said.

It is understood Aston Martin chose to maximise development time and pushed things as late as possible with design and car build.

Aston Martin’s AMR26 is their first F1 car to be created by legendary designer Adrian Newey, who will also act as team principal this year.

There is much expectation and excitement surrounding the team given Newey’s involvement, and the fact they have secured a factory power unit deal with Honda.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will once again drive for Aston Martin in 2026.

Two time world champion Alonso, who turns 45 in July, is out of contract at the end of the season and faces a big decision over his F1 future.