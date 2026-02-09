Aston Martin present livery for first Adrian Newey-designed F1 car

Aston Martin have become the final F1 team to present the livery that will feature on their 2026 car.

The highly-anticipated AMR26 challenger was revealed sporting the classic ‘Aston Martin Racing Green’ colour scheme on Monday evening at a season launch event in Saudi Arabia, the home of title sponsor Aramco.

Aston Martin’s 2026 challenger turned plenty of heads when it debuted in a blacked-out livery the final hour of the penultimate day of the behind closed doors shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January.

It is Aston Martin’s first F1 car to be built by legendary designer Adrian Newey in the team’s state-of-the-art technology campus at Silverstone.

The AMR26 will also be the team’s first car to be powered by a Honda power unit as part of an exclusive engine collaboration that has secured Aston Martin works status.

Aston Martin are looking to improve on a disappointing 2025 season in which the team finished seventh in the constructors’ championship, scoring only 89 points.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will once again be partnered by Lance Stroll, the son of Aston Martin’s billionaire team owner Lawrence.

“The AMR26 represents a defining step for Aston Martin Aramco as we enter Formula One’s new era in 2026,” Aston Martin executive chairman Stroll said.

“These regulations mark the biggest reset the sport has seen in a generation, and we are approaching it with clear ambition: to build a team capable of winning. Every move we make is by design – considered, deliberate and built for where we are going.

“This year also marks our first season as a full works team, supported by world-class partners including Honda, Aramco and Valvoline. With the AMR Technology Campus now complete, we have the people, facilities and long-term investment in place to compete with the very best. Today is another important milestone on that journey.”

The AMR26

Aston Martin hope their 2026 challenger will be more consistent than its predecessor, with Newey taking a “holistic approach” to the design of the AMR26.

“2026 is a rare moment in Formula One because, for the first time, the chassis and power unit regulations have changed together,” Newey explained.

“With brand-new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops. With the AMR26 we’ve taken a holistic approach: it’s not about one standout component, but how the full package works together.

“The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can hopefully extract performance from consistently.”

Alonso, who turns 45 in July, described Newey as being among the “most determined and competitive” people he has ever met.

“This is such an exciting new chapter for Aston Martin Aramco as we adapt to the new rules, new power units, and new ideas,” the Spaniard said.

"With Lawrence and Adrian, we have two of the most determined and competitive people I have ever met leading the team. The past few years were not easy, but we’ve learned a lot, and that experience always makes you stronger.

“Everybody in this team shares the same hunger to be competitive and I have seen how much effort is happening behind the scenes to give us a car we can develop across the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting on track and developing the car as we head to Bahrain this week. I can’t wait to push hard and help make Aston Martin Aramco stronger and more competitive.”

