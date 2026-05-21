F1 gets new Monopoly set with unique gameplay twist

A new special edition Monopoly will launch later this year following a collaboration between Hasbro and Formula 1.

The iconic board game has released countless special editions across the decades, representing everything from sport, pop culture and cities.

Now, F1 will get its own edition of the board game, launching on 15 July.

The start of the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

The new F1-themed version of Monopoly will see players compete in the Monopoly Grand Prix, in a slight twist to the traditional gameplay rules.

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All 11 F1 teams will be represented, as well as the entire 2026 calendar.

F1’s chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer, said: “Monopoly is one of the most iconic and best-loved board games in the world, so we’re thrilled to bring a Formula 1 twist to such a classic.

“This edition captures the excitement and competitiveness of the sport in a fun, accessible way, and we’re confident fans of all ages will love going head-to-head with their friends and family when they take to the grid and compete in the Monopoly GRAND PRIX.”

Hasbro’s president for toy and games, Billy Lagor, added: “Formula 1 is one of the most iconic sports properties in the world, and we’re excited to bring the adrenaline of race day – roaring engines, pit lane drama, and split-second strategy – into a game night experience.

“We’ve reimagined the classic Monopoly experience through the lens of F1: the circuits, the rivalries, the relentless pursuit of the podium to create something that feels authentic to both worlds – a game that F1 fans and Monopoly fans alike can sit down to and immediately feel at home.

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“The collaboration between our teams produced something genuinely special, and I think fans on both sides are going to feel that the moment they open the box.”

The F1/Monopoly collaboration strengthens the championship’s push to engage a much broader audience.

The new Lego recreation of the Ferrari F2004 driven by Michael Schumacher

Most notably, this has included a more prominent Lego presence, with this year alone seeing the release of a new Technic McLaren, a new Audi Speed Champions set, as well as busts of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s crash helmets, and a Michael Schumacher Ferrari Icons set.

Helmet busts for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are set to be released later this year, while there are rumours of another large-scale Technic F1 set.

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Earlier this week, EA announced its 2026 season update for its F1 2025 game, which will feature the new cars and tracks from the current campaign.

A full follow-up to F1 2025 is expected next year.