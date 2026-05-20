'I watch old races to hear my dad's voice' late F1 champion's son reveals in heartbreaking admission

The son of F1 world champion James Hunt has revealed that he rewatches old F1 races to hear his late father's voice again.



This year will mark 50 years since Hunt won the 1976 world championship win with McLaren in 1976 in one of the most iconic title fights in the sports history following a fierce battle with Nikki Lauda.



Following his championship victory Hunt continued to race in F1 for a further three years achieving some moderate success before his retirement in 1979.

Hunt would go on to establish a career as a commentator and a pundit for the BBC alongside Murray Walker before he tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 45.



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Now Hunt's son Freddie made the heartbreaking admission that he revisits old races which his father commentated on to hear his voice again.



Speaking to The Telegraph he said: “I still remember his voice.”



“Sometimes I watch old grands prix with him commentating, just to listen to him.”



Freddie Hunt also went on to admit that he still can get very emotional when thinking about his late father.: “It depends what mood I’m in. Sometimes I talk about Dad and I cry like a baby and I’m really emotional about it. Other times I’m not.”



Freddie Hunt with ex-F1 driver Eddie Irvine

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Freddie Hunt also had a brief motorsport career in single-seaters in 2007, competing in British Formula Ford and later the ADAC Formel Masters in Germany, while also racing in one-make and touring car categories.



He stepped away from racing for several years amid the pressure of his famous surname before returning to competition in endurance racing and historic motorsport.



James Hunt drives his iconic McLaren to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix



In recent years, Hunt has pursued sportscar ambitions, including racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup as he targeted a future appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



Hunt was further asked in the same interview about what his father would have thought about the current direction Formula 1 is heading in.



"It’s run by AI,” he said



“It’s bad enough with all this battery power…I would imagine he’d say, ‘Well, this is a load of rubbish’ and look for employment elsewhere.”