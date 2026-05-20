Cadillac in “massive hurry to find performance” as new F1 upgrade package revealed

Cadillac will bring a further upgrade package to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
Cadillac is in an early battle with Aston Martin
Cadillac is in an early battle with Aston Martin
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The Cadillac Formula 1 team has revealed it will be boosted by a further upgrade package at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

After introducing its first-ever upgrade on home soil last time out in Miami, Cadillac is bringing further new parts to its MAC-26 car for the fifth round of the season in Montreal, which once again features a sprint race.

Cadillac’s revised car will feature new front wing, floor, diffuser and rear suspension. Revised front brake drums, diffuser trims and winglets, as well as front torsion bars, will also be included.

Perez has called on Cadillac to make further gains
Perez has called on Cadillac to make further gains

It comes as Cadillac looks to bring extra performance to its 2026 challenger in its battle against Aston Martin to avoid being F1’s basement team.

“We are in a massive hurry to find performance because we know Aston [Martin] is going to be improving and we don't want to be left behind,” Sergio Perez said after the Miami Grand Prix.

“Miami was a very enjoyable weekend. We had improved pace from the start, and we showed our ability to bring major upgrades that delivered on track. This is really encouraging.

“Now it’s about refining what we have and extracting the real potential in all elements. There were definite flashes of real progress, and we need to put it all together at the same time.

“If we can do this, I believe we’ll be closer to the pack in front.”

Lowdon is heading up the Cadillac F1 team
Lowdon is heading up the Cadillac F1 team

So far, Cadillac sits 10th and ahead of Aston Martin by virtue of Valtteri Bottas’s 13th place finish in China.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon stressed his side most continue to build on its positive momentum in Montreal.

“The team performed really well in Miami,” he said. “We introduced our first major upgrade package, which resulted in a notable increase in performance, and once again, both cars finished in the Sprint and the Grand Prix, which was a great result.

"The team also executed two pit stops that were among the top 10 fastest of the weekend, showing that, from an operational standpoint, we are on a strong upward trajectory.

"The goal in Montreal, which is a very different circuit from Miami, is to build on that momentum and keep making such progress.”

Cadillac in “massive hurry to find performance” as new F1 upgrade package revealed
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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