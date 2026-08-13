Why Charles Leclerc remains “open-minded” with "difficult" 2026 cars

Charles Leclerc has explained why he remains "open-minded" to the new-generation Formula 1 cars, despite conceding their flaws.

The all-new regulations introduced for the 2026 season have been met with a consistent message of dislike from the drivers, with complaints over the sometimes extreme levels of superclipping and the yo-yo nature of the racing.

However, Charles Leclerc has remained calm throughout these difficulties, and has been determined to give the new cars a chance - something that has likely been made easier by the ever-increasing competitiveness of his Ferrari.

Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win © XPB Images

With conflicting views on how aggressively the cars need to be driven to extract the maximum potential and the fluctuation in style track-to-track, and sometimes corner-to-corner, Leclerc was asked to explain the reality of the situation in the cockpit.

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"I think it really depends also on the power unit and the way everything is set up," he said.

"That's why it's so difficult with these cars. There are so many different variables that it's not like in the past where you could look at the data and say, "This is clearly where I'm losing, this is clearly what I've got to change with my driving." If you are changing your driving, but the programming is going the other way, you end up being a lot worse than what you were at first.

"So there are many different variables."

Even before pre-season testing had begun, there were negative noises being made about the problems that would emerge when the cars finally hit the track for a shakedown in Barcelona, and then a full test in Bahrain.

Leclerc has shown rare positivity towards the 2026 cars

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Having steered clear of this noise, Leclerc added: "I think you've got to be very open-minded.

"I started the season being very at ease with the car and very strong with the car. I've had Monaco and Montreal where I've been struggling a lot with this car, and then it came back a little bit after changing quite a few things.

"But I don't think that it's black and white so much with these cars. There are many different variables, and to understand the full implications when you are a little bit off is a lot more difficult than it seems.

"I don't particularly agree that being super aggressive with these cars works, at least not with our car, but it might do for another car."