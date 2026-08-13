How George Russell is keeping "faith and belief" in faltering F1 title bid

George Russell has slipped to third in the Formula 1 standings in what many predicted would be a two horse battle this season.

George Russell has been working with a sports psychologist since 2020
George Russell has been working with a sports psychologist since 2020
© XPB Images

George Russell has revealed the benefit of his sports psychologist in his Formula 1 title battle with Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

Prior to the start of the 2026 campaign, many expected that the season would be a straight fight for title honours between Mercedes team-mates Russell and Antonelli. But with reliability hampering the Silver Arrows on multiple occasions and Russell also struggling across certain weekends, Ferrari and Hamilton have re-entered the picture. 

Coupled with this is the development war nature of the year, which has seen Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull significantly close the early performance advantage held by Mercedes.

Russell has won just two grands prix this year, compared to Antonelli's six
Russell has won just two grands prix this year, compared to Antonelli's six

Although working with his psychologist is nothing new to Russell, the Briton having worked with one since 2020, he explained the benefit it has on his current situation.

“This helps, but it also helps to remember what you're capable of," Russell told RacingNews365. "When I think of my career, I think of my successes; I remember what I can do.

“That gives me the belief and faith.”

After 11 rounds of the season, Russell is third in the standings, nine points behind Hamilton, and 59 off Antonelli. 

Aware that there is ample time to make up this margin - whether or not the conflict in the Middle East sees the calendar adapted and shortened slightly - Russell maintains that work on his mental state is not only to benefit him when things get tough. 

Russell recently got engaged to partner Carmen Montero Mundt
Russell recently got engaged to partner Carmen Montero Mundt
© XPB Images

"This was more to help me get the most out of myself - but also the people who I work with, how best to handle the pressures of a race weekend, or how best to handle my energy over the course of a season," he added.

“It isn't necessarily to help in the really tough times. That's a great help, but I'm very fortunate that I have a great group of people close to me.

“My girlfriend [now fiancée], Gwen [Lagrue], Toto [Wolff]. These people have supported me."

Tags:

F1
2026
George Russell
Mercedes
How George Russell is keeping
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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