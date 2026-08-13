"Crucial" - New Cadillac boss determined not to lose Sergio Perez

New Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Marcin Budkowski faces a key early mission to convince Sergio Perez to remain with the outfit amid rumours the Mexican could be headed to Williams.

The driver transfer market is in full swing, with rumours of moves throughout the paddock. One key piece on the board is Carlos Sainz, who has been forced to reevaluate his timeline for a return to winning races as Williams has struggled this term.

The Spaniard hinted that his future will be decided during the summer break, with his home race in Madrid a likely venue for a formal announcement of his plans.

Sainz has been less than impressed with Williams' progress this term © XPB Images

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Should he move on from Williams, then it is likely that the team would look to replace his experience with another more veteran talent, with Perez rumoured to be high on the list of targets.

Faced with this scenario when speaking to media following his surprise unveiling as the new Cadillac boss, Budkowski said: "It's a tricky one before I start, you know? But Checo's been an asset to the team, and so have both drivers, to be honest, because there's been a lot of talk about Cadillac taking two very experienced drivers, but I think it's crucial in a young team like this to provide that experience and that stability.

"If you have a driver learning and a whole team learning at the same time, that's too many variables. So I think it's important to have a driver like Checo on board.

"He's been, from what I know because of the conversations I've had with Dan, but also with other people from the team, he's not only been driving exceptionally well, but he's been pushing the team very, very hard in the background, and that's to be expected from a driver like him who's been at Red Bull for years and with the best.

It is not long since Perez was helping push Max Verstappen to the title at Red Bull

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"I think that's the kind of mindset that we want, and that's also the kind of mindset that I will bring. So I'm sure we will be aligned completely on the mindset and on the drive."

Meanwhile, CEO Dan Towriss moved to rubbish rumours that Perez could be headed for the exit door.

"I would underline all the things that Marcin said," Towriss added.

"Checo's been a tremendous asset to the team. He's driven very well and certainly has pushed quite hard.

"I'm very confident that Checo is going to remain with Cadillac, and we're not distracted by the Williams rumours for a second. We're very confident in the relationship here and that you're going to see him piloting the Cadillac F1 car."

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