'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat

Formula 1 drivers and bosses have been quizzed on changes the FIA should make to avoid finishing future Formula 1 grands prix behind the safety car

Safety Car
Safety Car
© XPB Images

Formula 1 team bosses have issued a clear message in response to questions over how the closing stages of the British Grand Prix could have been handled differently to avoid finishing behind the safety car.

Following Max Verstappen's Silverstone crash, the safety car was deployed. As per the regulations, when it was safe to do so, lapped drivers were signalled to filter through, but in a failure that caused confusion in the grandstands and to those watching on TV, a message was displayed stating that the safety car would come in at the end of that lap, setting up a last-lap dash for the win. 

However, the safety car remained on the track, with the FIA later confirming that this ensured the regulations were followed, with the safety car permitted to return to the pits at the end of the lap following the one where lapped cars were instructed to pass.

The British Grand Prix ended behind the safety car
The British Grand Prix ended behind the safety car

Although what transpired was correct as per the current regulations, Liam Lawson has suggested that F1 should instead adopt a NASCAR-style policy, while others have advised that a red flag should be displayed for any incident beyond a certain point in the race. 

Asked for his opinion in the FIA press conference on Friday at Spa, Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane said: "I think he [race director Rui Marques] has the power to do that if he wants. 

"Honestly, I’d leave the management of the races to the race director and the FIA, and they generally do an incredibly good job of it. 

"For me, Silverstone actually suited us, of course. We locked those positions in. I realise that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to put a show on, and potentially that show could have been better. But I think they already have that power if they want to do that, so that’s up to them."

Audi racing director Allan McNish added: "I’d just maybe add, I don’t think anybody ideally wants a race to finish behind a Safety Car, whatever the reason. 

F1 team bosses speak at Spa
F1 team bosses speak at Spa
© XPB Images

"It’s something that is also going to be very specific, race-to-race circumstances, so you can’t put a blanket ruling into there because some of it could be a safety-related item, and there could be other factors in it as well. 

"But in terms of that, I think the whole event at Silverstone was a great event. The race, I thought, was a really good race. It just happened to be that, unfortunately, it did see a yellow finish, which is not what we — and also, I have to say, I include the FIA — everybody in Formula 1 ideally wants. But sometimes it does happen."

Comparisons to the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were quickly drawn following the British Grand Prix, with disgruntled fans taking solace from the fact that the rules were followed to the letter. 

However, the events of that day were the result of a previous attempt to avoid safety car finishes, with the unofficial 'let them race' policy the result of pressure from team bosses on the FIA. Should changes be enacted in the future, it is certain that these would be written in black and white, rather than creating the fog of grey areas that existed previously."

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'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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