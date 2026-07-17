Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement at F1 Belgian GP

Ferrari faced an investigation into a tyre infringement during Belgian Grand Prix practice on Friday.

Ferrari faces an investigation
Ferrari faces an investigation

Ferrari has been fined for a tyre infringement following the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

Shortly after the conclusion of second practice at Spa-Francorchamps, an FIA document confirmed that Ferrari had been reported to the stewards by F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer for failing to return the correct sets of tyres for both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after FP1. 

Beuer noted: "Following FP1, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team electronically returned two sets of dry-weather tyres (sets 16-301 & 16-401) for Car 16 (LEC) in accordance with Articles B6.4.1 and B6.3.8 a) iii). However, the corresponding tyres were not physically returned to the Appointed Tyre Supplier before the start of the FP2. 

Hamilton ended Friday practice fourth-fastest
Hamilton ended Friday practice fourth-fastest

"This is non-compliant with Article B6.4.2. Following FP1, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team electronically returned two sets of dry-weather tyres (sets 44-301 & 44-401) for Car 44 (HAM) in accordance with Articles B6.4.1 and B6.3.8 a) iii). 

"However, the corresponding tyres were not physically returned to the Appointed Tyre Supplier before the start of the FP2. This is non-compliant with Article B6.4.2.”

A Ferrari team representative was summoned to see the stewards at 1810 UK time (1910 local). 

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur admitted his side was "late" to return the tyres but only expected to be hit with a "fine" for the misdemeanour. 

Indeed, this was the case, with Ferrari fined €10,000 in total after the team acknowledged the breach and "attributed it to an oversight". 

After each practice session, teams are required to return two sets of tyres to Pirelli to control the number of tyres used and ensure fair competition. This has to be done both physically and electronically. 

Aston Martin (then Force India) previously fell foul of the regulation at the 2016 German Grand Prix. 

However, in this case, the Silverstone-based outfit returned a different set of tyres to the ones it electronically registered and used a set of tyres during qualifying that should have been returned after final practice. 

The infringement saw Nico Hulkenberg handed a one-place grid penalty for the race in Germany. 

Ferrari could be in trouble with the stewards
Ferrari could be in trouble with the stewards

"At the end of FP1, most people use two tyres then they have to be electronically returned in the system to tell Pirelli which tyres you give back and which you leave - they are all barcoded and scanned in and out,” explained Sky Sports F1 analyst Bernie Collins, who was part of the Force India team at the time. 

"But they have to physically be sent back to Pirelli. The reason they have to physically be sent back is Pirelli look at them for damage, cuts, anything they need to change in the tyre - the pressures, safety issues.

"When Aston Martin did it, we physically returned the tyres but didn't electronically return the right tyre. We got a one-grid place penalty for Nico Hulkenberg and were very sore about that.

"The fact it hasn't been physically returned is more of an issue because the idea is you could have used that tyre for pit stop practice, Pirelli don't have all the right data. In my opinion, that needs to be more of a slap on the wrist, it needs to be a penalty.”

Collins added: "The only thing is it's neither drivers' fault. It's a team procedural thing, so maybe they will try to hurt the team, rather than the drivers who are not to blame."

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Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement at F1 Belgian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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