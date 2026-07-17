Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue in Belgian GP practice

Max Verstappen was not happy with the behaviour of his Red Bull gearbox in practice.

Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts
Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts

Max Verstappen fumed over team radio about the behaviour of the gearbox in his Red Bull Formula 1 car during second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

The four-time world champion made a promising start to the weekend by topping opening practice at Spa-Francorchamps in his Red Bull, before ending the day third-fastest and nearly half a second off the pace in FP2. 

Verstappen was heard complaining about gearshifts, as he so often does, in his RB22 during the early stages of the second hour of practice running on Friday. 

Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice

“My God, these **** shifts!” Verstappen vented over team radio. “Unbelievable, man, why are they so ****?! It’s unacceptable, this. My God.”

Speaking after getting out of the car, Verstappen tried to downplay the issue. 

“I’m always very sensitive to these things because I want to work on that and improve it,” the Dutchman explained. 

“I think there was a software upgrade, or downgrade, that it took a bit of time for the shifts to learn basically and then it got a bit better again at the end.

“Some bits were working well and other times it wasn’t working but overall the car has been in a decent window.” 

Verstappen at Spa
Verstappen at Spa
© XPB Images

While encouraged by Red Bull’s start in Belgium, Verstappen is expecting the gap to Mercedes to increase come final practice and qualifying on Saturday. 

“Probably in FP3 we will see maybe more the real gap,” he added. “Still, it’s nothing shocking, it’s expected. 

“It’s just a bit of a tough track with the energy management as well. It seems we are a bit slower on the straights compared to some of our competitors. But balance-wise, it’s been quite okay.” 

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache stressed the team still has room to improve overnight. 

“It’s a good starting point but we still have a lot to improve on the balance side, especially the short run on the degradation side for sure,” Wache said. 

Tags:

F1
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue in Belgian GP practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car
F1 News
Martin Brundle shares “gut feeling” about Max Verstappen’s F1 future
Verstappen's future remains the hot topic in F1
F1 News
Oscar Piastri shuts McLaren door on Max Verstappen with F1 2027 claim
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Belgian GP
F1 News
Bearman responds to Red Bull links in latest F1 silly season shock
Bearman has been linked with Red Bull
F1 News
What Max Verstappen said (and didn’t say) amid fresh Red Bull claims
Verstappen was tight-lipped about his F1 future

Latest News

F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
3m ago
Safety Car
F1 News
Pierre Gasly explains the cause of his heavy Spa F1 shunt
13h ago
Gasly at Spa
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue
13h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts
F1 News
Antonelli cautious of Spa threats after Mercedes' "massive turnaround" to top FP2
13h ago
Antonelli at Spa
F1 News
Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement
14h ago
Ferrari faces an investigation

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Antonelli puts Mercedes on top as Gasly crashes and Russell struggles
14h ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
How Racing Bulls settled which driver got its big Spa F1 upgrade
16h ago
Lindblad has got first dibs on the new Racing Bulls package
F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
18h ago
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
18h ago
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
19h ago
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car