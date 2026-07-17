Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Belgian GP submissions revealed

Formula 1 team’s upgrade submissions for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend have been revealed.

Notably, Ferrari has hit pause on its aggressive development push this season after bringing updates to most of the opening nine rounds so far.

Ferrari’s upgrade push has caught the eye of rival teams, with Mercedes questioning how the Italian outfit has been able to afford to keep introducing new parts for its SF-26 challenger.

The areas Mercedes has changed on its W17

After the recent Austrian Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff remarked that “we’re a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do”.

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That prompted a fiery response from Ferrari counterpart Fred Vasseur, who insisted the Scuderia is being no more aggressive than its rivals.

“I find it quite ironic coming from Toto and Mercedes,” Vasseur clapped back at Silverstone. “When Red Bull is developing, or when Mercedes is developing, they are a genius - when we are developing, we are cheating.

“I think you have to calm down with this. We didn’t bring more parts than Red Bull or another one - I don’t know if it was a joke!”

But Ferrari has brought no developments to Spa, the submissions list released by F1’s governing body revealed on Friday.

F1 leaders Mercedes has updated both wings, as well as introducing a new rear corner.

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McLaren's revised rear wing

McLaren has made revisions to its rear wing with tweaks to the endplate and rear wing assembly.

Red Bull, meanwhile, has ditched its ‘Macarena’ rear wing and reverted to a more conventional design for Spa after Max Verstappen’s recent crashes.

Williams has brought a sizeable upgrade package to Belgium that includes a revised rear brake duct winglet and array, and tweaks to the floor body.

Racing Bulls has brought the most upgrades with a total of four, including a new engine cover, roll hoop, front corner and rear wing.

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Haas has a new front wing, front corner and beam wing, Audi has an updated rear wing and diffuser, and Alpine has reprofiled its Halo fairing with an additional winglet.