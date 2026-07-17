Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Red Bull changed his Formula 1 power unit.

Hadjar’s RB22 will be fitted with a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger (TC) and exhaust, with all three components exceeding the Frenchman’s allocation for the 2026 F1 season.

As a result, Hadjar will start from the rear of the grid for Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hadjar has taken on multiple new power unit elements

The change was expected from Red Bull, with Hadjar confirming to French broadcaster Canal+ that he is set to start from the very back of the field.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal will be to focus on race pace,” Hadjar said. “We know that it will be less focused on performance in qualifying. We will probably start in 22nd [position].

“But this is a circuit where it is possible to overtake. Many things can happen. We have a good pace, so I hope to have a lot of fun on Sunday.”

Hadjar was forced to retire from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix due to a power unit failure and suffered further problems at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll will serve a 10-place grid penalty after Aston Martin opted to fit a fourth MGU-K.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris’s 10-place grid penalty was also formally confirmed by F1’s governing body the FIA.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Norris at Silverstone © XPB Images

McLaren announced on Thursday that Norris’s MCL40 will take a fourth control electronics unit at Spa.

The penalty means Norris will start no higher than 11th on the grid.

A McLaren statement read: "Car Number 1's first power electronics unit suffered a terminal issue in China, which meant Lando was unable to start the race.

"Lando's second power electronics unit, fitted in Japan, needed to be withdrawn for remedial work after suffering issues in Free Practice, which necessitated moving to a third and final power electronics unit within the permitted allocation.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"While the second power electronics unit was able to be repaired after the Japanese Grand Prix, it suffered a terminal issue in FP2 in Monaco, and was withdrawn from our allocation once again.

"While the power electronics unit we installed in Japan, and have used in every session since Miami, has worked reliably, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains has since introduced a series of reliability fixes to their new power electronics systems.

"However, in order to take advantage of these improvements, we must incur a 10-place grid penalty on Lando's car in order to take a new unit.

"We have chosen to do this in Belgium, a circuit where overtaking is relatively more prevalent, as opposed to the following two events in Hungary and Zandvoort. We now plan to use this fourth power electronics unit for the remainder of the season, in order to maximise reliability while minimising sporting penalties on Lando."