What Max Verstappen said (and didn’t say) amid fresh Red Bull F1 future claims

Max Verstappen was once again tight-lipped during a fresh barrage of questions about his Formula 1 future ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The four-time F1 world champion’s future has been brought back into the spotlight in recent weeks after it emerged his management team held talks with McLaren about a potential future move.

Verstappen, who is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has a performance clause that could enable him to leave at the end of the year if he wishes, is enduring a frustrating season which has only added fuel to speculation which refuses to go away.

Verstappen arrives in the Belgium paddock

Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen’s manager, moved to quash the rumours when he provided an update on his driver’s future, insisting he intends to see out the remainder of his Red Bull deal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Dutchman was quizzed about his future ahead of this weekend’s race at Spa-Francorchamps, but Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference became as much about what he didn’t say, rather than what he did.

Asked if there is any update on his future, Verstappen responded: “No.”

Next, he was asked what he has made of the McLaren rumours, to which he replied: “Nothing.”

Verstappen was then asked if he has a date in mind by which he wants to make a decision by, but was again unmoved, simply saying: “Nope. There’s nothing to say.”

Verstappen repeated that answer when asked if he remains fully committed to Red Bull.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed on if he will be driving for Red Bull next season, an increasingly irritated Verstappen replied: “Okay, I don't want to go here and say ‘yes and no’, and this and that about my future.

“I said already many times that if there was something new, I would say it myself.”

Verstappen is having a frustrating season with Red Bull © XPB Images

Clearly in no mood to give anything away about his future, journalists attempted a different approach, asking whether he still has confidence in Red Bull to give him the tools he needs, particularly with several recent personnel departures.

“We're just looking to the future and trying to fix also current issues that we have on the car. But that's a very open discussion,” Verstappen said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And yes, sometimes you get a little bit disappointed or upset after a race. But, for example, after Silverstone, you go home, you reset on Wednesday, I was back at the factory, and then you prepare again the weekends ahead. That's how we've been operating all the years together.

“And of course, some years you're just a little bit more competitive than others. But in terms of my approach and how we work as a team, nothing really changes. People come and go.

“I think that's sometimes also part of the process, that sometimes you want people to stay potentially, yes. But I think sometimes that's just how life is, how sport is as well. You just have to carry on, try to find also new talent. That's what you also look at all the time and that’s what we do.”

Speaking about loyalty between a driver and team, Verstappen explained: “It’s just the relationship you build over the years. Things that the team does for you, the things that you do for the team.

“That has always been really good with Red Bull. Of course, from my side, it's like a second family for me.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT