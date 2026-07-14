Max Verstappen’s dad Jos reduced to tears as he celebrates daughter’s wedding day alongside F1 champion

Max Verstappen’s father Jos showed his sensitive side as he celebrated his daughter’s wedding alongside the four-time Formula 1 world champion.

Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet were in attendance to see the Dutchman’s younger sister, Victoria Verstappen, tie the knot on Saturday.

Victoria, 26, married her partner of eight years Tom Heuts at the Château Neercanne estate in Maastricht.

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The newly weds have three children together - five-year-old Luka, four-year-old Lio and one-year-old Hailey. They got engaged at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in April 2025.

Piquet and Verstappen’s daughter Lily also attended the wedding, alongside Piquet’s other child Penelope, who she had with ex-boyfriend and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

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Photos shared by the family revealed Jos to be wiping away the tears as he gave away his daughter.

The former F1 driver shared an emotional post congratulating his daughter.

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“Forever proud to be your dad,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanying several pictures including him walking Victoria down the aisle.

“Wishing you a life filled with love, joy and happiness with your husband Tom!”

Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen was among the family members in attendance, while former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was among the invited guests.

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Verstappen will be back in F1 action at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

It marks the first race of a crucial double-header before F1 heads into its summer break in August.

Verstappen is set to use the time to mull over his future with Red Bull as rumours continue to link him with a shock switch to McLaren.