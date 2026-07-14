Sergio Perez trolls F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's surfing skills on trip with Kim Kardashian

Sergio Perez couldn't resist a cheeky joke as Lewis Hamilton showed off his impressive surfing skills.

Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break
Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break

Sergio Perez poked fun at Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion showed off his surfing skills. 

Hamilton shared footage of himself taking to the waves during the short break between the British Grand Prix and the upcoming Belgium Grand Prix on social media. 

The Ferrari driver completed an impressive 360-degree spin, wowing his entourage on a nearby boat that included girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who shrieked in delight. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Perez could not resist the opportunity to mock Hamilton, jokingly commenting in response that the video was “AI 100%” alongside a laughing face emoji. 

Hamilton responded to the Cadillac driver with three laughing face emojis. 

Hamilton and Kardashian took their celebrity relationship to the next level as the American reality TV star shared a selfie of the pair during a family trip with Kardashian’s children. 

Kardashian made headlines when she made her first appearance in the F1 paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

After several sightings in public and months of speculation, the appearance in Monaco appeared to confirm their relationship. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Hamilton lifted the lid of Kardashian’s support after the Monaco Grand Prix. 

"It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people,” Hamilton said. 

"I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

Kardashian has even been credited with helping Hamilton’s revival in form this season. 

After Hamilton secured his first win as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff pointed to a combination of technical, personal and emotional factors being behind his resurgence in 2026. 

“Hard work and I think this is a car that is maybe different to the previous era cars with the bouncing, with the stiffness, maybe not easy to feel," Wolff said.

"And this is back to more conventional driving in terms of, I would say, at least aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. Obviously, the engine management is completely different, but you can see he's driving strong.

"The dynamics in the team look to be good between him and his race engineer. I saw him on the podium on the telly. I mean, you know, that face shows me that he's very happy.

"Maybe the girlfriend helps! It helped me to have a partner that, you know, you have a stable family life and they seem to be getting on really well.

"I think it's all of those factors that put together the emotional, personal and professional perspective. If you are in a good place, you win.”

Hamilton sits third in the drivers’ world championship, 32 points behind MercedesAndrea Kimi Antonelli

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Sergio Perez
Cadillac
Ferrari
Sergio Perez trolls F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's surfing skills on trip with Kim Kardashian
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
No “game-changer” behind Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence with Ferrari
Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026
F1 News
Perez reveals true reality of being Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate
Perez spent four seasons as Verstappen's team-mate
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas casts verdict on Cadillac F1 upgrades after hitting key performance marker
Bottas at Silverstone
F1 News
First look: Ferrari gives Madrid track its F1 debut in filming day
Hamilton at the Madring
F1 News
Ferrari told prioritising Hamilton is its “only chance of winning” title
Hamilton and Leclerc celebrate Ferrari's second win of 2026
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Sergio Perez trolls Lewis Hamilton on surfing trip with Kim Kardashian
1h ago
Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break
F1 News
'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons
1h ago
Lindblad at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals F1 change that brought renewed confidence to Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Leclerc celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s dad Jos reduced to tears as he celebrates daughter’s wedding day
3h ago
Jos Verstappen was reduced to tears on his daughter's wedding day
F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
4h ago
Leclerc at the Madring

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade
5h ago
Vowles at Silverstone
F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
7h ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
7h ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
8h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
13/07/26
Verstappen in Barcelona