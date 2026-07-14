Sergio Perez trolls F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's surfing skills on trip with Kim Kardashian

Sergio Perez poked fun at Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion showed off his surfing skills.

Hamilton shared footage of himself taking to the waves during the short break between the British Grand Prix and the upcoming Belgium Grand Prix on social media.

The Ferrari driver completed an impressive 360-degree spin, wowing his entourage on a nearby boat that included girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who shrieked in delight.

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Perez could not resist the opportunity to mock Hamilton, jokingly commenting in response that the video was “AI 100%” alongside a laughing face emoji.

Hamilton responded to the Cadillac driver with three laughing face emojis.

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Hamilton and Kardashian took their celebrity relationship to the next level as the American reality TV star shared a selfie of the pair during a family trip with Kardashian’s children.

Kardashian made headlines when she made her first appearance in the F1 paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix.

After several sightings in public and months of speculation, the appearance in Monaco appeared to confirm their relationship.

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Hamilton lifted the lid of Kardashian’s support after the Monaco Grand Prix.

"It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people,” Hamilton said.

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"I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

Kardashian has even been credited with helping Hamilton’s revival in form this season.

After Hamilton secured his first win as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff pointed to a combination of technical, personal and emotional factors being behind his resurgence in 2026.

“Hard work and I think this is a car that is maybe different to the previous era cars with the bouncing, with the stiffness, maybe not easy to feel," Wolff said.

"And this is back to more conventional driving in terms of, I would say, at least aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. Obviously, the engine management is completely different, but you can see he's driving strong.

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"The dynamics in the team look to be good between him and his race engineer. I saw him on the podium on the telly. I mean, you know, that face shows me that he's very happy.

"Maybe the girlfriend helps! It helped me to have a partner that, you know, you have a stable family life and they seem to be getting on really well.

"I think it's all of those factors that put together the emotional, personal and professional perspective. If you are in a good place, you win.”

Hamilton sits third in the drivers’ world championship, 32 points behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli.