Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit

Ferrari has completed a filming day at the Madring with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Formula 1 action

Leclerc at the Madring
Leclerc at the Madring
© Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc recently completed a filming day at Formula 1's newest venue, the Madring, and you can now ride on board for a full lap of the Spanish track. 

The Spanish Grand Prix moves home this year, as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya makes way for the new facility in Madrid. Although still under construction, the track has been fully laid, and Ferrari took advantage of a filming day to get in some early laps.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were in action as Ferrari completed 200km of running on special Pirelli demonstration tyres, limiting any knowledge that could be gained.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The onboard footage shared by Ferrari highlights just how narrow the track is at times, especially on the pit exit, as well as the high levels of undulation, which create several blind spots into braking zones or tight corners. 

Although lapping at significantly slower speed than would be seen across the September grand prix weekend, the steeply banked Turn 12 already looks like a tyre-shredder.

However, the footage does appear to make it look like overtaking will be minimal, with the switchback nature of most of the track and the fact that there is little to no runoff to play with, leaving a singular line through most corners. 

Hamilton at the Madring
Hamilton at the Madring
© Ferrari

Energy management should not be an issue, given the number of braking zones around the lap.

Formula 3 will assist with the development of the track in the coming weeks, with the championship holding an in-season test ahead of a return to action at Monza, which will allow the venue to complete vital systems checks.

Tags:

F1
2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Spain
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
No “game-changer” behind Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence with Ferrari
Hamilton has returned to form in F1 2026
F1 News
First look: Ferrari gives Madrid track its F1 debut in filming day
Hamilton at the Madring
F1 News
Ferrari told prioritising Hamilton is its “only chance of winning” title
Hamilton and Leclerc celebrate Ferrari's second win of 2026
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli
F1 News
Brundle highlights valuable lesson for Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’
Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari's 250 F1 victories: Which driver and circuit tops the Scuderia's win list?
Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win

Latest News

F1 News
Sergio Perez trolls Lewis Hamilton on surfing trip with Kim Kardashian
1h ago
Hamilton showed off his surfing skills during a short break
F1 News
'It was getting silly' - Rising F1 star finally starts driving lessons
1h ago
Lindblad at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals F1 change that brought renewed confidence to Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Leclerc celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s dad Jos reduced to tears as he celebrates daughter’s wedding day
3h ago
Jos Verstappen was reduced to tears on his daughter's wedding day
F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
4h ago
Leclerc at the Madring

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
James Vowles makes alarming admission about Williams' latest F1 upgrade
5h ago
Vowles at Silverstone
F1 News
The WEC Middle East calendar change that could lead to an F1 shift
7h ago
F1 start at Qatar
F1 News
Aston Martin facing 'worst race of the year' ahead of much-anticipated F1 upgrade
7h ago
Stroll in the Aston Martin garage
F1 News
‘Rather have this than slow and reliable’ - How Mercedes views its F1 Achilles’ heel
8h ago
Mercedes has been fast but fallible this season
F1 News
The Mercedes F1 2027 line up tipped to work if Max Verstappen joined
13/07/26
Verstappen in Barcelona