Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc recently completed a filming day at Formula 1's newest venue, the Madring, and you can now ride on board for a full lap of the Spanish track.

The Spanish Grand Prix moves home this year, as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya makes way for the new facility in Madrid. Although still under construction, the track has been fully laid, and Ferrari took advantage of a filming day to get in some early laps.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were in action as Ferrari completed 200km of running on special Pirelli demonstration tyres, limiting any knowledge that could be gained.

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The onboard footage shared by Ferrari highlights just how narrow the track is at times, especially on the pit exit, as well as the high levels of undulation, which create several blind spots into braking zones or tight corners.

Although lapping at significantly slower speed than would be seen across the September grand prix weekend, the steeply banked Turn 12 already looks like a tyre-shredder.

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However, the footage does appear to make it look like overtaking will be minimal, with the switchback nature of most of the track and the fact that there is little to no runoff to play with, leaving a singular line through most corners.

Hamilton at the Madring © Ferrari

Energy management should not be an issue, given the number of braking zones around the lap.

Formula 3 will assist with the development of the track in the coming weeks, with the championship holding an in-season test ahead of a return to action at Monza, which will allow the venue to complete vital systems checks.