Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win as BMW triumphs at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

An ex-F1 driver triumphed to his first WEC victory during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo.

The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil
The No.15 BMW claimed its first win of 2026 in Brazil

Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen took his first victory in the World Endurance Championship with BMW in the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo.

Former Haas driver Magnussen, along with team-mates Raffaele Marciello and Dries Vanthoor beat the No.51 Ferrari by just 2.2 seconds at the end of the six-hour race at Interlagos on Sunday. 

Despite losing the lead to the Ferrari in the penultimate hour when Vanthoor ran wide, the trio, who led the majority of the race, got back ahead of their main rival thanks to having more fuel onboard and requiring a shorter final pit stop. 

The start of the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
The start of the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

It marked BMW’s second victory in four races during the 2026 WEC, following the sister No.20 car’s triumph at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May. In that race, BMW secured a one-two finish. 

The result leaves BMW second in the WEC manufacturers’ table, five points behind Toyota. 

It also marked Magnussen’s first win in WEC. The 33-year-old Dane has tried out several motorsport categories since leaving F1 at the end of the 2024 season. 

Behind the No.15 BMW and No.51 Ferrari, the No.12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota crew of former Manor F1 driver Will Stevens, Norman Nato and Louis Delétraz completing the overall podium and top three in the Hypercar class. 

WRT team principal Vincent Vosse hailed a strong first string Magnussen as being key to BMW’s victory in Brazil. The No.15 qualified fourth but Magnussen made early moves to charge into second place. 

“He makes a great effort in his first stints and grabbing position,” Vosse told Sportscar365. “All the drivers did an incredible job but the start of Kevin was a key — we could see it gave us track position at the start.”

Magnussen celebrates the win with his team-mates
Magnussen celebrates the win with his team-mates

Magnussen said: “Every time I come here, I still get that amazing support from the Brazilian fans. When we got the pole with Haas, we were the underdogs and the roar from the crowd was crazy.

“They were so cool, and even the day after on the drivers’ parade, sitting next to seven-time world champions and whatnot, they were screaming my name. It touched me, and it touches me every time I see the support.”

He added: “At Spa we felt we were on a winning course and then the sister car grabbed it in front of us. 

“Of course a 1-2 for BMW was great but, on our side, we felt like we got robbed a little bit so it’s great to get that win today.”

Full 2026 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Race Results 

PositionDriversTeamLapsTimeIntervalPoints
1K. Magnussen / R. Marciello / D. VanthoorBMW M Team WRT2426:00'26.462 25
2A. Pier Guidi / J. Calado / A. GiovinazziFerrari AF Corse2426:00'28.7162.25418
3W. Stevens / N. Nato / L. DeletrazCadillac Hertz Team Jota2426:00'33.1494.43316
4E. Bamber / S. Bourdais / J. AitkenCadillac Hertz Team Jota2426:00'39.1285.97912
5Y. Yifei / R. Kubica / P. HansonAF Corse2426:00'58.81319.68510
6H. Tincknell / T. Gamble / R. GunnAston Martin THOR Team2426:01'02.0283.2158
7A. Fuoco / M. Molina / N. NielsenFerrari AF Corse2426:01'06.4144.3866
8R. Frijns / R. Rast / S. Van Der LindeBMW M Team WRT2426:01'06.5090.0954
9A. Riberas / M. Sorensen / R. De AngelisAston Martin THOR Team2426:01'11.9855.4762
10A. Felix da Costa / C. Milesi / F. HabsburgAlpine Endurance Team2426:01'23.45811.4731
11F. Makowiecki / J. Gounon / V. MartinsAlpine Endurance Team2426:01'44.28020.822 
12M. Conway / K. Kobayashi / N. de VriesToyota Racing2416:00'36.7571 lap 
13M. Jaminet / P. Chatin / D. JuncadellaGenesis Magma Racing2416:00'39.7242.967 
14L. Duval / M. Jakobsen / T. PourchairePeugeot TotalEnergies2416:01'03.74924.025 
15A. Lotterer / P. Derani / M. JaubertGenesis Magma Racing2416:01'38.28034.531 
16P. di Resta / S. Vandoorne / N. CassidyPeugeot TotalEnergies2406:00'44.7961 Lap 
17S. Buemi / B. Hartley / R. HirakawaToyota Racing2306:01'41.70610 Laps 
18P. Dempsey / S. Yoluc / C. EastwoodRacing Team Turkey by TF2196:01'46.14411 Laps 
19A. McIntosh / P. Thompson / D. HarperTeam WRT2196:01'54.2528.108 
20Y. Shahin / R. Pera / R. LietzThe Bend Manthey2186:00'27.8941 Lap 
21J. Cottingham / T. Boguslavskiy / A. GüvenManthey DK Engineering2186:00'28.3230.429 
22S. Gattuso / G. Levorato / L. SargeantProton Competition2186:00'30.0791.756 
23M. Berry / R. Andrade / M. MartinIron Lynx2186:00'54.25324.174 
24R. Umbrarescu / C. Schmid / J. LopezAkkodis ASP Team2186:00'55.9141.661 
25B. Keating / J. Edgar / N. VarroneTF Sport2186:01'02.7706.856 
26F. Heriau / S. Mann / A. RoveraVista AF Corse2186:01'03.4720.702 
27E. Powell / B. Tuck / S. PriaulxProton Competition2186:01'07.0933.621 
28A. West / F. Gehrsitz / B. GoetheGarage 592186:01'36.89029.797 
29D. Leung / S. Gelael / A. FarfusTeam WRT2186:01'37.6280.738 
30I. James / Z. Robichon / M. DrudiHeart of Racing Team2176:00'36.1601 Lap 
31T. Rompuy / H. David / E. MassonAkkodis ASP Team2176:00'38.7722.612 
32J. Zelger / M. Cressoni / L. HodeniusIron Lynx2176:00'39.3600.588 
33A. Au / T. Fleming / M. KirchhoferGarage 592176:01'38.24258.882 
34T. Flohr / F. Castellacci / D. RigonVista AF Corse2176:03'00.8051'22.563 
35G. Newell / K. Pauwels / J. AdamHeart of Racing Team2166:00'59.7241 Lap 

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Ex-F1 driver secures first WEC win as BMW triumphs at 6 Hours of Sao Paulo
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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