Max Verstappen urges F1 calendar shuffle so he can take part in iconic race

Max Verstappen has set his sights on another endurance outing, this time at the Spa 24 Hours

Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
© Red Bull Content Pool
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Max Verstappen has made it clear that the Spa 24 Hours could be the next classic endurance race that he tackles – but only if it doesn’t clash with his F1 commitments.

The Dutchman was able to make his high-profile appearance in the Nurburgring round-the-clock event last month because the organisers ensured that it did not coincide with a Grand Prix.

If Spa can do the same and Verstappen is able to compete, the circuit will be guaranteed a commercial windfall at what is already a very well-attended event.

Verstappen could be back in GT cars soon
Verstappen could be back in GT cars soon

Verstappen is busy in Austria this weekend, but he is keeping a close watch on Spa as his team’s Mercedes is competing with Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Chris Lulham at the wheel, the first two having won together in 2022.

"I'll try to watch as much as I can,” he said. “The car is, of course, racing with the drivers, so I am very much involved. Of course, I wish that I could race in Spa as well. I told them already for next year it would be ideal that they can schedule it outside of a Formula 1 weekend, but yeah, let's see. 

“Spa is an amazing track - a 24-hour race with only GT cars is something very special.”

In addition to his obvious passion for GT racing Verstappen also has strong connections with the Spa event on his mother’s side, with his uncle Anthony Kumpen winning the race in 2009 with the family’s PK Carsport team.

Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
© Red Bull Content Pool

If he can take part Verstappen could become the first past F1 World Champion to win the race since Giuseppe Farina in 1953, the Italian triumphing for Ferrari with future title winner Mike Hawthorn.

Other F1 names who have won the race over the decades have included Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Hans Stuck, Gerhard Berger, Marc Surer, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Christian Fittipaldi and Sebastien Bourdais.

Max Verstappen urges F1 calendar shuffle so he can take part in iconic race
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

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