'Because I'm not French' - Ex-Alpine boss reveals comedy Jeremy Clarkson moment after F1 podium

Jeremy Clarkson famously gave beer to all of the Alpine team following Esteban Ocon's podium at Monaco in 2023.

Clarkson's trademark wit was on display when delivering beers to Alpine
Clarkson's trademark wit was on display when delivering beers to Alpine

Former Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer has revealed an amusing comment made by Jeremy Clarkson after the TV personality rewarded the outfit with crates of beer in 2023. 

Clarkson famously describes the Enstone-based Formula 1 team as his 'local team', and has been a guest at grands prix with them through various guises. 

At the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, Clarkson vowed to gift each team member beer should one of the drivers finish on the podium. This was far from a surefire thing, with Ocon having scored points only twice prior that season, and the team scoring a best finish to that point of eighth - once each with Ocon and Pierre Gasly. 

But Ocon achieved the goal, and Clarkson was good to his word. 

Ocon stood on the Monaco podium in 2023
Ocon stood on the Monaco podium in 2023
© XPB Images

"Esteban finished on the podium in Monaco, and during that race, Jeremy Clarkson said, "If my neighbours finish on the podium, I'm going to give each one of them a six-pack of Hawkstone," recounted Szafnauer on the High Performance Racing podcast.

"So sure enough, he came with the Lamborghini [tractor], and behind the Lamborghini was a massive farm trailer with hay and full of beer. Everyone got a six-pack of beer. 

"I was standing next to Jeremy, and Esteban had the mic, and we had speakers, and everybody was there outside. 

Jeremy Clarkson attended the British GP at Silverstone
Jeremy Clarkson attended the British GP at Silverstone

"It was in the summer. Esteban said, "I'd really like to thank Jeremy Clarkson not just for giving us each a six-pack of beer, but for being true to his word." 

"And he's [Clarkson] standing next to me, and you know what he yelled? "That's 'cause I'm not French!"

Clarkson's relationship with Alpine continued at this year's British Grand Prix, with his Diddly Squat farm providing produce for the team's hospitality across the weekend. 

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'Because I'm not French' - Ex-Alpine boss reveals comedy Jeremy Clarkson moment after F1 podium
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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