'Completely crazy' - Flavio Briatore slates Alpine F1 ownership saga

Flavio Briatore believes Otro's asking price for its minority stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team is "too high"

Briatore in Austria
Briatore in Austria
© XPB Images
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Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has criticised the ongoing saga surrounding the sale of a minority stake in the team, claiming that current holders Otro's asking price is "too high".

The value of Formula 1 teams has skyrocketed in recent years, with teams now valued as multi-billion-dollar organisations.

In 2023, US investment firm Otro Capital purchased a 24% stake in the team for €200m (£173.2m), and it is now looking to cash in on this investment, setting a reported price of €700m (£606.3m). 

This asking price has already caused Mercedes to turn back on its interest. 

"You know, [it's] nothing to do with the team," Briatore told Sky Sports F1

Colapinto in Austria
Colapinto in Austria
© XPB Images

"Renault still has 85, 75% of the team, have a very large majority, and this is really the decision of Renault. I know a lot of people talking about this 25%, and the price is completely mad for me, the price is completely crazy. But, you know."

Asked to clarify what he meant by this, the Italian added: "Exactly, exactly. [It's] too high.

"But, anyway, this is the market. This, Formula 1 is, the team now is working this kind of money. It's fantastic for Formula 1. 

"But, really we are not involved in any negotiation with Otro. This is more Renault and not us."

Briatore rejoined Alpine in 2024, when the team was struggling towards the back of the field. 

After a 2025 campaign spent with limited upgrades, Alpine has vaulted up the order this term, with the early high point coming at the Monaco Grand Prix, as Pierre Gasly returned to the podium in third place. 

Gasly in Austria
Gasly in Austria
© XPB Images

Asked what has changed since his arrival, Briatore said: "General investment in every, in every area. In the aerodynamic area, people. We need a few people with more experience as well. 

"We built up the team. You know, when I arrived in this team was really a little bit of a mess.

"At least now we have a team. At least, at least now we are a racing team and this, I believe, is very important."

In this article

'Completely crazy' - Flavio Briatore slates Alpine F1 ownership saga
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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