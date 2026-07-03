How Jeremy Clarkson is fuelling Alpine's Silverstone F1 push

Pierre Gasly paid Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm a visit ahead of the British Grand Prix

Gasly visits Diddly Squat Farm
Gasly visits Diddly Squat Farm
© XPB Images
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Alpine is promoting British farming across the Silverstone weekend, with Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm providing food for the Formula 1 outfit.

Alpine has a strong relationship with Clarkson, with the TV personality previously supplying copious amounts of beer to aid the celebrations after podiums in the 2023 Monaco and 2024 Brazilian grands prix.

A massive F1 fan, Clarkson has entertained multiple drivers at his farm, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri featuring in the most recent series of Clarkson's Farm, and Gasly visiting recently, where he was presented with a crate of goodies by Lisa Hogan, Clarkson's partner and shop manager.

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“It is with great pleasure to team up with our local Formula 1 team at Silverstone this weekend," said Hogan.

"The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights on the British sporting calendar so to have Diddly Squat Farm Shop associated, and to play a small role, with the team this weekend is certainly quite special. We hope the team and its drivers enjoy some of our local produce and wish them a successful weekend on track.”

Clarkson refers to Alpine as the 'Chipping Norton Formula 1 team', with the outfit and the farm based within a close proximity of each other. 

In order to fully embed in the British culture, Alpine says that the team will "eat some authentic British dishes," although we don't expect that this will include a full English breakfast for Gasly or Franco Colapinto. 

“We are delighted to rely on Diddly Squat Farm to supply us with local farm food this weekend at Silverstone," said Alpine managing director, Steve Nielsen.

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"As a team, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Jeremy Clarkson, who has been very supportive of us for several years. It's great that we are able to help promote British farming and highlight the importance of farming to the local area. 

"Our base at Enstone is surrounded by farms so we are well aware and full of admiration for what farmers do in bringing food to our tables. 

"It's a special occasion to bring local food to Silverstone to keep our team and drivers well fed this weekend so thanks to Jeremy and the team at Diddly Squat Farm for their ongoing support.”

Colapinto eager for F1 Sunday roast

There is not a lot that can top a Sunday roast, and Franco Colapinto is eager to grab a plate of the British staple. 

Colapinto x Sunday roasts
Colapinto x Sunday roasts
© Alpine

"[I'm] looking forward to it," said the Argentinian. "I want to see how the Sunday roast is before the race.

"I might eat it, then if I have a good result, then we are going to eat Sunday roast everywhere, around the world. But, of course, [I'm] looking forward [to it]. 

"The food is great, and the farm is amazing, and very close to the factory as well. So I'm sure we'll have some great food and some proper English food. I still need to try a lot of it. I'm still not a full expert of English food, and I do believe that Argentinean food is still better, but I'm open to trying."

How Jeremy Clarkson is fuelling Alpine's Silverstone F1 push
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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