2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Sprint Qualifying and Friday practice results
Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has taken his third sprint qualifying pole position, and will start at the front of the grid on Saturday.
The Ferrari driver has been on top form at Silverstone this weekend, and dominated sprint qualifying on Friday.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start from second on the grid, after falling short by just 0.011s.
Max Verstappen recovered from a difficult start to the weekend to go third fastest, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell were left to complete the top five.
Lando Norris was sixth after McLaren made some repairs to a brake duct before SQ3, but it was another bruising experience for Aston Martin, with the team falling almost a second shy of the next-slowest car.
The full results are below.
2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results
|2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.273s
|1m28.747s
|1m28.376s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.746s
|1m28.846s
|1m28.387s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.689s
|1m29.242s
|1m28.697s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.380s
|1m28.922s
|1m28.703s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.675s
|1m29.246s
|1m28.733s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m30.142s
|1m29.401s
|1m28.740s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m29.583s
|1m29.120s
|1m28.772s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.470s
|1m29.280s
|1m28.835s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.850s
|1m29.067s
|1m28.927s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.453s
|1m29.330s
|1m29.367s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.444s
|1m29.482s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m30.407s
|1m29.679s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m30.107s
|1m29.707s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.894s
|1m29.983s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.073s
|1m30.197s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m30.779s
|1m30.650s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m31.083s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m31.714s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m31.776s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m32.020s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.910s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.988s
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the opening session of the latest sprint weekend.
Hamilton is searching for a record-extending tenth victory at Silverstone, and got off on the right foot on Friday.
Kimi Antonelli was second fastest after becoming the first driver to dip below the 90s marker, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell both featured in the top four.
McLaren and Red Bull engaged in a battle of their own, with the two teams appearing to be slightly off the pace of the top two teams.
Audi once again enjoyed a strong showing across a single lap, with Nico Hulkenberg inside the top 10.
With a clean session, Cadillac's upgrades, introduced last weekend, looked to have provided a step forward in the tussle with Aston Martin, but reliability has so far been the American manufacturer's Achilles Heel this term, so any optimism will come with a pinch of salt.
The full results from FP1 can be viewed below.
2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full FP1 results
|2026 F1 British GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.260s
|31
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.473s
|28
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.859s
|31
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.938s
|30
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m30.147s
|24
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.240s
|26
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m30.288s
|27
|8
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.338s
|27
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m30.743s
|28
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.850s
|27
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.966s
|27
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m31.035s
|28
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.339s
|31
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m31.373s
|26
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m31.684s
|32
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m31.684s
|27
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m31.697s
|30
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m32.150s
|21
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m32.241s
|23
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.957s
|24
|21
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.019s
|24
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.130s
|25