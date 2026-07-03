2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Sprint Qualifying and Friday practice results

Lewis Hamilton has taken his third sprint qualifying pole position, and will start at the front of the grid on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver has been on top form at Silverstone this weekend, and dominated sprint qualifying on Friday.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start from second on the grid, after falling short by just 0.011s.

Max Verstappen recovered from a difficult start to the weekend to go third fastest, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell were left to complete the top five.

Lando Norris was sixth after McLaren made some repairs to a brake duct before SQ3, but it was another bruising experience for Aston Martin, with the team falling almost a second shy of the next-slowest car.

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The full results are below.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.273s 1m28.747s 1m28.376s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.746s 1m28.846s 1m28.387s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.689s 1m29.242s 1m28.697s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.380s 1m28.922s 1m28.703s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.675s 1m29.246s 1m28.733s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m30.142s 1m29.401s 1m28.740s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m29.583s 1m29.120s 1m28.772s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.470s 1m29.280s 1m28.835s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.850s 1m29.067s 1m28.927s 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.453s 1m29.330s 1m29.367s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.444s 1m29.482s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m30.407s 1m29.679s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m30.107s 1m29.707s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.894s 1m29.983s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.073s 1m30.197s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m30.779s 1m30.650s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m31.083s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m31.714s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m31.776s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m32.020s 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.910s 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.988s

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the opening session of the latest sprint weekend.

Hamilton is searching for a record-extending tenth victory at Silverstone, and got off on the right foot on Friday.

Kimi Antonelli was second fastest after becoming the first driver to dip below the 90s marker, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell both featured in the top four.

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McLaren and Red Bull engaged in a battle of their own, with the two teams appearing to be slightly off the pace of the top two teams.

Audi once again enjoyed a strong showing across a single lap, with Nico Hulkenberg inside the top 10.

With a clean session, Cadillac's upgrades, introduced last weekend, looked to have provided a step forward in the tussle with Aston Martin, but reliability has so far been the American manufacturer's Achilles Heel this term, so any optimism will come with a pinch of salt.

The full results from FP1 can be viewed below.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 British GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.260s 31 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.473s 28 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.859s 31 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.938s 30 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m30.147s 24 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.240s 26 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m30.288s 27 8 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.338s 27 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m30.743s 28 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.850s 27 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.966s 27 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m31.035s 28 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.339s 31 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m31.373s 26 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m31.684s 32 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m31.684s 27 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m31.697s 30 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m32.150s 21 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m32.241s 23 20 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.957s 24 21 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.019s 24 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.130s 25

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