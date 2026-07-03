2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Sprint Qualifying and Friday practice results

Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix

Hamilton says Ferrari has work to do to catch Mercedes
Hamilton says Ferrari has work to do to catch Mercedes
Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton has taken his third sprint qualifying pole position, and will start at the front of the grid on Saturday. 

The Ferrari driver has been on top form at Silverstone this weekend, and dominated sprint qualifying on Friday. 

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start from second on the grid, after falling short by just 0.011s. 

Max Verstappen recovered from a difficult start to the weekend to go third fastest, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell were left to complete the top five. 

Lando Norris was sixth after McLaren made some repairs to a brake duct before SQ3, but it was another bruising experience for Aston Martin, with the team falling almost a second shy of the next-slowest car.

The full results are below. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.273s1m28.747s1m28.376s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.746s1m28.846s1m28.387s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.689s1m29.242s1m28.697s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.380s1m28.922s1m28.703s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.675s1m29.246s1m28.733s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m30.142s1m29.401s1m28.740s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m29.583s1m29.120s1m28.772s
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.470s1m29.280s1m28.835s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.850s1m29.067s1m28.927s
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.453s1m29.330s1m29.367s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.444s1m29.482s 
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m30.407s1m29.679s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m30.107s1m29.707s 
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.894s1m29.983s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.073s1m30.197s 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m30.779s1m30.650s 
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m31.083s  
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m31.714s  
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m31.776s  
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m32.020s  
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.910s  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.988s  

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the opening session of the latest sprint weekend.

Hamilton is searching for a record-extending tenth victory at Silverstone, and got off on the right foot on Friday. 

Kimi Antonelli was second fastest after becoming the first driver to dip below the 90s marker, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell both featured in the top four.

McLaren and Red Bull engaged in a battle of their own, with the two teams appearing to be slightly off the pace of the top two teams. 

Audi once again enjoyed a strong showing across a single lap, with Nico Hulkenberg inside the top 10.

With a clean session, Cadillac's upgrades, introduced last weekend, looked to have provided a step forward in the tussle with Aston Martin, but reliability has so far been the American manufacturer's Achilles Heel this term, so any optimism will come with a pinch of salt.

The full results from FP1 can be viewed below. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 British GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.260s31
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.473s28
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.859s31
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.938s30
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m30.147s24
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.240s26
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m30.288s27
8Isack HajdarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.338s27
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m30.743s28
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.850s27
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.966s27
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m31.035s28
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.339s31
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m31.373s26
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m31.684s32
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m31.684s27
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m31.697s30
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m32.150s21
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m32.241s23
20Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.957s24
21Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.019s24
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.130s25

 

In this article

2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Friday practice results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
'Silverstone is less special this year' - F1 stars echo regulation concerns
02/07/26
On the grid at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton says he 'misses Roscoe every day' ahead of first Silverstone race without beloved dog
02/07/26
Lewis Hamilton with his late dog Roscoe
F1 News
Bearman admits Austria form was a “punch in the face” as Haas struggles emerge
02/07/26
Bearman in the Haas garage
F1 News
Will Aston Martin upgrade impact Fernando Alonso F1 retirement decision?
02/07/26
Alonso will make a decision on his F1 future during the summer
F1 News
F1 Lego cars return for Silverstone after Miami GP chaos
02/07/26
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Honda confirm F1 power unit upgrade for Dutch Grand Prix to aid Aston Martin recovery
02/07/26
Honda and Aston Martin have been under the spotlight

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris hails quick McLaren fix to "shocking" car in Silverstone sprint qualifying
2m ago
Norris at SIlverstone
F1 News
'Some things aren’t making sense' Russell perplexed by Ferrari sprint pole after disappointing Silverstone result
28m ago
Russell qualified fifth for the Silverstone sprint race
F1 News
Hamilton questioned whether Ferrari's surprising pace was 'real'
54m ago
Hamilton celebrates securing sprint pole
F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 British GP sprint race at Silverstone
1h ago
Hamilton is presented with the sprint pole trophy
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Antonelli to Silverstone F1 sprint pole
1h ago
Hamilton celebrates his Silverstone sprint pole

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Vasseur hits back at Wolff over Ferrari F1 ‘cheating’ suggestion
3h ago
Ferrari has been aggressively developing its 2026 F1 car
F1 News
F1's calendar uncertainty isn't over: What happens if more races are cancelled?
3h ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the Yas Marina circuit 2023
F1 News
How Jeremy Clarkson is fuelling Alpine's Silverstone F1 push
4h ago
Gasly visits Diddly Squat Farm
F1 News
Hamilton fastest in sole Silverstone F1 practice, McLaren struggles
5h ago
Hamilton set the pace in Friday's sole practice for Ferrari
F1 News
Williams F1 boss assesses chances of retaining Carlos Sainz
6h ago
Sainz at Silverstone