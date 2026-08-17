Is it going to rain at the Dutch Grand Prix? Full Zandvoort weather report

What's the weather going to do at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend?

Rain hit the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort
Rain hit the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort

Remarkably, Formula 1 is still yet to have its first collective session in the rain with the new regulation 2026 cars. 

The topic of wet running has been a recurring one during this season, with rain threatening to hit at several races before ultimately coming to nothing. 

The Miami Grand Prix was moved forward by three hours to avoid thunderstorms but despite concerns, the race was held in fully dry conditions.

How to watch F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix as Zandvoort bids farewell

F1 avoided wet races in Miami and Canada
F1 avoided wet races in Miami and Canada

As well as Miami, Canada was also declared a Rain Hazard race, though it ultimately ended up being dry throughout. F1 sessions also avoided rain that fell during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. 

F1 has faced the highly unusual scenario that 11 race weekends have come and gone without a single session taking place in wet conditions. 

Other than a few teams getting some wet weather running during the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, the majority have yet to experience the 2026 rules when it rains. 

What is the Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast? 

F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule

If early forecasts are to be believed, F1 could get its first collective wet session of the season at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. 

After a flurry of races that have taken part during several heatwaves throughout Europe, the weather at the North Sea coast holiday town of Zandvoort is set to be much cooler and unsettled. 

According to BBC Weather, there is a small chance of thundery rain showers on Friday, with highs of 19 degrees. 

Zhou crashed out amid a torrential downpour at Zandvoort in 2023
Zhou crashed out amid a torrential downpour at Zandvoort in 2023

Rain currently appears most likely to hit on Saturday, with a 60 percent chance of rain forecast in the morning ahead of the sprint race, which gets underway at 12pm local time (11am UK). The chance of rain decreases in the afternoon, with temperatures set to be around 18 degrees. 

Sunday is set to be dry and sunny, with a temperature of 17 degrees forecast when the race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK). 

Rain caused chaos at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. A rain shower hit on the first lap, leading to split strategies. The track dried up, only for another deluge to hit in the closing stages, causing more drama. 

Home hero Max Verstappen kept his cool and overcame the weather to convert pole position into victory at Zandvoort for the third year in a row. 

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Is it going to rain at the Dutch Grand Prix? Full Zandvoort weather report
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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