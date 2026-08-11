"My opinion is..." - F1 boss gives verdict on Max Verstappen quit threats

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has weighed in on Max Verstappen's future, which remains uncertain ahead of a return to action in Zandvoort.

The four-time champion has been a critic of the current regulations since the early planning stages, pointing out flaws such as superclipping and yoyo racing before a wheel had been turned in anger.

Such is his dislike of the current era, that he has repeatedly suggested that he could choose to leave the paddock for good should sufficient changes not be made.

Results may have improved, but Verstappen remains unconvinced by the regulations

Having taken the Dutchman's feedback on board and certain changes being made both in the short and medium terms, Domenicali believes that Verstappen should be satisfied.

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“I think Max would be very happy,” he told select media. “I think that Max is in a situation where he loves Formula 1, he loves the future. We are discussing together his future, and the regulations for the future.

“I have an incredible relationship with him.”

Domenicali added: “Formula 1 is big enough for him to be part of us, but of course, he will decide the future the way he prefers to do, and the sport will look ahead.

“My opinion is that Max will stay with us. And I really hope so.”

Domenicali "hopes" that Verstappen will remain on the F1 grid into 2027 © XPB Images

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Verstappen's options for a perceived top seat in F1 appear limited should he elect to leave Red Bull, with McLaren and Mercedes both claiming to have shut the door on the immediate prospect.

Domenicali's confidence that Verstappen will remain on the grid is rooted in initial feedback from drivers who have sampled the changes being made for 2027 in the simulator, with the Italian being told that things are "going in the right direction", and having discussed this feedback with the Dutchman.

He concluded: “We don’t have to forget that there is a governance in place that, to change regulations, teams and manufacturers need to be in agreement with the position of the FIA and us [FOM].”