Stefano Domenicali teases F1 German Grand Prix return

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested that the German Grand Prix could return to the championship calendar "in the medium term".

Although F1 last raced in Germany in the Covid-affected 2020 season with the Eifel Grand Prix, the official German Grand Prix was last held the year prior at Hockenheim.

Recent years have seen the championship shift away from its traditional European heartland, with increased races in the USA and the Middle East reducing space for historic events like the German and French rounds.

Fans at the German Grand Prix © XPB Images

However, with German marques Mercedes and Audi both fielding factory teams, interest in the championship is once again on the rise in the country.

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Speaking on a call with Wall Street investors, Domenicali said: "With regard to the potential [of a German Grand Prix], I would say that we don't have to forget that we have Audi that's stepping into the business. We have Mercedes-Benz. We have big partners that have their home base in Germany.

"I think now Germany wants us to think in the medium term if they can come back into the calendar or, even more important, being, as it was 20 years ago, one of the most important markets for Formula 1.

"I think that is the base for this discussion. I think that we know very well that the dynamic in Germany is not really the fastest one, but definitely, the new situation in Germany is starting to move in a direction where I see Germany potentially in the future being a very interesting market that will have a positive effect, both on the media side, but also maybe on the promoter side. It will not, in that case, be a short-term call, but definitely will happen."

Germany's Nurburgring hosted the Eifel GP in 2020 © XPB Images

European venues have proved to be crucial to the championship in recent years, with Silverstone, Mugello, and the Nurburgring among the tracks that were able to step in to increase the number of races in the depleted 2020 season.

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They look set to prove their worth once again this term, with Imola on standby to host this year's season finale should the ongoing conflict in the Middle East result in the cancellations of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Portimao, another venue that featured in 2020, has also thrown its hat into the ring for a late-in-the-year race.