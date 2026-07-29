Stefano Domenicali comments on F1 graphics slammed as "insulting" to fans

Red Bull Supercars driver Scott Pye has claimed that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is "insulting fans", after claiming that "no one is interested how you drive your car".

F1 fans have been highly critical of the broadcasts at recent races, with the Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps weekends drawing ire by not showing any of the usual car data across the weekends, taking away the ability to understand overtakes by removing the battery, speed and braking information.

This was particularly notable given that both of these tracks were 'energy-starved', meaning that drivers had less battery to use, as there were fewer opportunities to recharge the system. Both of these tracks also saw significant amounts of super-clipping, with cars slowing to GT3 levels at the end of the Kemmel Straight at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Surprisingly few, the graphics were back at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where there were no problems with battery usage, given the tight and twisting nature of the layout.

"No one is interested in how you drive your car," said Domenicali.

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How did that happen? Domenicali does not believe fans want to know.

"I had an interesting discussion with George Lucas in Hungary, and he was giving me an incredible view on how the new fans are watching F1. They are fascinated by the fact that there is a lot of action. [They are] not interested in the angle of throttle, or the percentage of brake pressure on how you can overtake a driver."

Domenicali's comments were quickly picked up by outspoken Red Bull Supercars driver Pye, who reacted furiously to the notion that fans are 'not interested' in how the drivers are extracting pace from the cars.

"For Stefano Domenicali to sit there insulting the fans, does anyone here actually care about the graphics on the halo that have been removed? I know I do. I care," said the Australian via his Apex Hunters podcast account.

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"Okay, and we know that Formula 1 just removed it because they think we're too fucking stupid to realize the car's decelerating halfway down the straight because they ran out of battery.

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"And then, what the f*** would George Lucas know? An unbelievable conversation with—I'm sure it was so enlightening because George Lucas, I bet he hangs out with the common fan every day of the week, he'd know exactly what us fans are interested in.

"And then to insult the ones, like making us sound like dickheads just because we are interested in throttle percentage and what it takes to actually overtake someone. Love to see an onboard under braking with some data on the dash, please. Thank you."