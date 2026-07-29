Stefano Domenicali comments on F1 graphics slammed as "insulting" to fans

Stefano Domenicali suggested that Formula 1 fans are 'not interested' in how drivers complete overtakes, only that there is plenty of action.

Domenicali has come under fire for comments made in a recent press briefing
Domenicali has come under fire for comments made in a recent press briefing
© XPB Images

Red Bull Supercars driver Scott Pye has claimed that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is "insulting fans", after claiming that "no one is interested how you drive your car". 

F1 fans have been highly critical of the broadcasts at recent races, with the Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps weekends drawing ire by not showing any of the usual car data across the weekends, taking away the ability to understand overtakes by removing the battery, speed and braking information. 

This was particularly notable given that both of these tracks were 'energy-starved', meaning that drivers had less battery to use, as there were fewer opportunities to recharge the system. Both of these tracks also saw significant amounts of super-clipping, with cars slowing to GT3 levels at the end of the Kemmel Straight at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

Surprisingly few, the graphics were back at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where there were no problems with battery usage, given the tight and twisting nature of the layout. 

"No one is interested in how you drive your car," said Domenicali. 

How did that happen? Domenicali does not believe fans want to know.
How did that happen? Domenicali does not believe fans want to know.

"I had an interesting discussion with George Lucas in Hungary, and he was giving me an incredible view on how the new fans are watching F1. They are fascinated by the fact that there is a lot of action. [They are] not interested in the angle of throttle, or the percentage of brake pressure on how you can overtake a driver."

Domenicali's comments were quickly picked up by outspoken Red Bull Supercars driver Pye, who reacted furiously to the notion that fans are 'not interested' in how the drivers are extracting pace from the cars. 

"For Stefano Domenicali to sit there insulting the fans, does anyone here actually care about the graphics on the halo that have been removed? I know I do. I care," said the Australian via his Apex Hunters podcast account. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"Okay, and we know that Formula 1 just removed it because they think we're too fucking stupid to realize the car's decelerating halfway down the straight because they ran out of battery. 

"And then, what the f*** would George Lucas know? An unbelievable conversation with—I'm sure it was so enlightening because George Lucas, I bet he hangs out with the common fan every day of the week, he'd know exactly what us fans are interested in. 

"And then to insult the ones, like making us sound like dickheads just because we are interested in throttle percentage and what it takes to actually overtake someone. Love to see an onboard under braking with some data on the dash, please. Thank you."

Tags:

F1
2026
V8 SUPERCARS
Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali comments on F1 graphics slammed as
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
“We need heroes” - F1 boss urges Fernando Alonso to stay after Barcelona retirement hints
Domenicali congratulates Alonso on the F1 podium
F1 News
F1 boss responds to FIA plans to bring back V8 engines
Domenicali in Miami
F1 News
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Stefano Domenicali backs Fred Vasseur: ‘Let him work in peace’
Stefano Domenicali with Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton backs key F1 management decision: “Thank God he’s staying”
Stefano Domenicali with Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly
F1 News
Stefano Domenicali rejects F1 calendar size concerns: ‘Driving is not compulsory’
Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
F1 News
F1 boss Domenicali gives Andretti update: “We don’t feel any pressure…”
Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's warning for the second half of the 2026 F1 season
1m ago
Hamilton and Antonelli talk in Hungary
F1 News
'We shouldn't be racing them' - Aston Martin rival's 'pain' over its F1 car gains
52m ago
Alonso ended up 17th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin
F1 News
Stefano Domenicali comments on F1 graphics slammed as "insulting" to fans
2h ago
Domenicali has come under fire for comments made in a recent press briefing
F1 News
'He wants to be winning' - Rachel Brookes stokes Max Verstappen Red Bull exit flames
3h ago
Will Verstappen remain with Red Bull into 2027?
F1 News
Stefano Domenicali makes key announcement over uncertain 2026 and 2027 F1 calendars
4h ago
Domenicali explained plans to media

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'It's not enough' - Schumacher fumes at Carlos Sainz penalty after Oscar Piastri clash
5h ago
Schumacher believes Sainz got off lightly in Hungary
F1 News
Former manager sues F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
6h ago
Antonelli is being sued by his former manager
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle
7h ago
Wolff will not tolerate things getting heated in the Mercedes camp
F1 News
Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured
28/07/26
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
“We’re in the mix now” - Fernando Alonso’s bullish Aston Martin F1 claim
28/07/26
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungarian GP