Stefano Domenicali makes key announcement over uncertain 2026 and 2027 F1 calendars

Formula 1 may still need to alter the 2026 schedule due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

Domenicali explained plans to media
Domenicali explained plans to media
© XPB Images

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has ruled out ending the 2026 season anywhere other than in Europe, should races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi prove impossible to run.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused significant problems for world motorsport this year, with F1 cancelling rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April, while MotoGP and the World Endurance Championship have also been forced to alter plans.

Despite neighbouring Iran, the centre of the conflict, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will continue ahead as planned, but there are severe question marks surrounding the season-ending events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. 

"For us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed," Domenicali said. "By the way, they are already sold out. That is an incredible sign of how much the sport is bigger than the problem that our world is living.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in Malaysia
The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in Malaysia

"But of course, if the situation will not be cleared the way that we believe it should be, before the middle of September we will take the decision.

"If this will not be possible, the end of the season will be in Europe, because we cannot go in other places."

It had been hoped that the Bahrain Grand Prix could be slotted back into the schedule on Sunday, October 4, creating a triple-header with Azerbaijan and Singapore. However, with this proving impossible, Bahrain completed a deal with Malaysia, which sees Sepang return to the calendar for the first time since 2017, hosting the 'Bahrain Grand Prix held in Malaysia'.

Even if the final two rounds fall by the wayside, this addition means that there will be a guaranteed 21 race weekends this term. 

But Domenicali is keen to boost this number, with several options on the table to ensure that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will not act as the finale on 21 November. 

A fitting finale destination, but not the one F1 wants
A fitting finale destination, but not the one F1 wants

"There was a possibility of having two races in Las Vegas, but we don't want to ruin, let me put it this way, a jewel that is growing by undervaluing what we are doing there," he added. 

"And of course, we don't have to forget that in that period of the year, we are fighting in the US against the NFL.

"That is a major sport that is, I don't want to say detracting, but a lot of fans are watching that. So we need to avoid any kind of situation that would put us in front of something that, of course, is still quite big in the US."

Turning to the 2027 schedule, Domenicali conceded that continued fighting could still have an impact on plans. But aware that there is a chance of this, F1 has at least been able to put plans in place to avoid disruption this time around. 

"So far, the calendar that will be presented, let's say in autumn, will be as a sort of a normal plan," he explained.

"But in case the situation in the Middle East will not be solved, we have options, different plan, and the trigger for that, of course, is at the end of the year."

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Stefano Domenicali makes key announcement over uncertain 2026 and 2027 F1 calendars
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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