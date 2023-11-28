Andretti’s application was accepted by the FIA - F1’s governing body - after making it through their thorough process.

F1 still have to give their seal of approval from a commercial perspective.

Up until this point, F1 have given no indication about whether they will let Andretti join the grid.

The F1 teams aren’t onboard with Andretti, with many bosses expressing concerns about “dilution” and what they would bring to the sport in terms of value.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage on Sunday, Domenicali provided an update on the Andretti bid.

“I would say if we’re talking about drivers that’s one thing, if we’re talking about teams that’s another thing,” he said.

“So, I would say I have nothing to hide on that. It’s a process on the commercial side that I respect and when we are ready we will give the answer.

“We don’t feel any pressure on that but we need to do the right job, that’s our duty.

“And with regard to the drivers it’s great to see that there are a lot of rookies that now the F1 teams have these academy projects.

“We have the F1 Academy that will develop female drivers and this is the beauty that we have great drivers today, they are aspirational, and we’re attracting more young talent to the sport.

“So, this is not a problem for the future.”