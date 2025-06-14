Ex-Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali backs Fred Vasseur: ‘Let him work in peace’

Ex-Ferrari team principal and current F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has backed Frederic Vasseur amid reports that he’s under pressure to keep his job.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix, a report in the italian press claimed that Vasseur is fighting to keep his job as team boss.

Ferrari have endured a miserable start to the 2025 F1 season.

Ferrari are already nearly 200 points behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship after nine races.

They’ve scored just three podiums in this time, only showing race-winning pace in Monaco, which is an outlier circuit.

Speculation surrounding Vasseur is ramping up, particularly as Ferrari have a replacement waiting in the wings.

According to Corriere della Sera, Ferrari endurance chief Antonello Coletta has been named as his potential successor.

The next couple of races will be crucial, as per the report, as Ferrari bring new upgrades to potentially save their season.

If the upgrades don’t bridge the gap to McLaren, attention will have to turn to next year and the new regulations.

Vasseur has been publicly supported by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion said that Vasseur is a key reason as to why he joined Ferrari.

Vasseur himself went on the offensive in Friday’s press conference, hitting back at the reports.

Domenicali offers his support to Vasseur

Domenicali rose through the ranks and became Ferrari team principal in 2008.

In his first year with the team, Ferrari won the constructors’ title ahead of McLaren.

That is still Ferrari’s most recent title.

With Fernando Alonso unable to win a title under Domenicali’s leadership, the Italian departed at the start of 2014 following a poor start to the year.

Domenicali, who is now head of F1, says Vasseur should be allowed to “work in peace” which will allow Ferrari to “return to the top”.

“Leave Frédéric Vasseur alone,” Domenicali told L’Equipe. “He's doing a great job and he needs to stay focused and strong on his goal. He needs to disconnect from outside pressure. Right now, he needs to save all his energy to continue his work."

“I told him, and I'm telling you officially: I believe in him! He must not fall into the trap of weakening in the face of these attacks, because they always come. Let him work in peace, that's how Ferrari will return to the top.”