F1 boss responds to FIA plans to bring back V8 engines

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has "1000%" backed proposals to return to V8 power units by 2023.

F1 has raced with numerous configurations of powertrains across its history, with V12, V10 and V8s all falling by the wayside as the championship moved towards electrification in 2014 with the introduction of V6 turbo hydbrid power units.

For the current season, the motor generator unit - heat [MGU-H] was dropped, but the electrical output was upped, reaching a 50:50 power ratio to the internal combustion engine [ICE]

But drivers have long spoken of a longing for the screaming V8s of old, and were given hope of a return when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem told media: “In 2031, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs [power unit manufacturers]. That’s the regulations."

Domanicali and Ben Sulayem talk on the Abu Dhabi grid

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There had been no official word from F1 on the topic, although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had suggested his plan for a 1200bhp "mega-engine", retaining a significant electrical element.

Now, Domenicali has offered his support, telling L'Équipe: “1,000%, I've always said so.

“I fully support the vision of the FIA ​​president. With sustainable fuel, lighter cars, and V8 engines, we rediscover the pure essence of motorsport. That's what I've always loved.”

Although it has not been stated whether an electrical element would remain, it is possible that the KERS system could be revived, which acted as a push-to-pass device between 2009-2013 before the full hybrid system was introduced.

Although it has cooled since tweaks were introduced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, some drivers have been vocal in their criticisms of the current power units, with superclipping seeing speeds drop in traditionally full-throttle areas, and lift-and-coast being required even on some qualifying laps to recover energy.

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F1 last used V8 engines in 2013 © XPB Images

While backing the return of V8s, however, Domenicali was cautious not to criticise the current product.

“Some people - I would add, very few people - are complaining about the rules,” he added.

“I'm simply stating a fact. We mustn't forget that these changes were necessary; otherwise, the manufacturers would no longer have supplied engines to the teams. That was their wish. That's a fact.

“And since we didn't want to go fully electric, a compromise was found to attract new manufacturers.”

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