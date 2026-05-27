"On the edge" - Kimi Antonelli's verdict on frantic F1 battle with George Russell

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell's Formula 1 title tussle went up a notch at the Canadian Grand Prix

Antonelli in Canada
Antonelli in Canada
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Kimi Antonelli has reflected that his titanic Formula 1 battle with George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix was “on the edge”, as the Mercedes drivers duked it out for the race lead.

The heat of the F1 title battle was dialled up significantly in Montreal as Antonelli and Russell entered a fierce battle in the sprint race, before continuing under the ‘no space given’ mantra in the grand prix authorised by team boss, Toto Wolff.

“It was a tough fight,” said race winner Antonelli.

“I think a couple of times was maybe a little bit on the edge, but we were going at each other. We were both pushing and we both wanted to win.

George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Canadian GP
George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Canadian GP
© XPB Images

“And it was, I think, for everyone watching, pretty entertaining. So definitely I think the stint was a lot of fun because we were both pushing on the limit and going for it.”

The battle ended prematurely on Sunday when, after a series of near-misses between the team-mates, Russell retired with a power unit problem.

In the sprint race, Antonelli believed that he had been forced off the track illegally and called for the stewards to penalise his team-mate, something that caused Wolff to jump on the team radio to put a pin in.

Reflecting on the weekend as a whole, after increasing his championship lead to 43 points, Antonelli added: “It was nice to end the weekend well.

Antonelli celebrates in Canada
Antonelli celebrates in Canada
© XPB Images

“Of course, it was not really the way I wanted to win, because it was a close fight with George and I think would have gone all the way until the end.

“But of course we’ll take it and this time it went well for me and bad for him, and it might be another occasion where it goes bad for me and well for him.”

Had Russell not retired, Antonelli believes he may have had the upper hand, after seeming to have greater pace but being unable to find a way past on the track.

Who will win the 2026 F1 world championship?

“I think at the end of the stint I had a little bit the upper hand because I had a little bit more pace,” he explained.

“I think he had a bit more pace initially but then he deg’d a little bit more, but it would have been very close. And of course it was not good to see him having the failure because, as I said, it would have been a very intense fight all the way until the end.

“It would have been interesting to see how it would have ended up but, yeah, definitely it was difficult to say.”

Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
George Russell questions why F1 would ditch current power unit after Kimi Antonelli battle
26/05/26
George Russell in Canada
F1 Feature
Antonelli takes control in tense F1 title fight, but flaws exposed
25/05/26
Antonelli has taken control of the F1 title race
F1 News
George Russell apologises to marshals for ‘embarrassing’ unsafe act
25/05/26
Russell's race was ended by an engine failure on lap 30
F1 News
Toto Wolff warns he could “put handbrake on” Antonelli/Russell F1 battling
25/05/26
George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Canadian GP
F1 News
Wolff reveals cause of Russell’s heartbreaking Canadian GP failure
24/05/26
Russell had a huge lock up before retiring
F1 News
Hamilton and Verstappen dissect epic Canada battle in F1 cooldown room
24/05/26
Hamilton and Verstappen rolled back the years with a great battle

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox