Adrian Newey outlines key Honda F1 progress after “disastrous” start to season

Adrian Newey believes the relationship between Aston Martin and Honda has only strengthened across the 2026 Formula 1 season after a “disastrous” start to the year.

Honda returned to F1 this season as a power unit manufacturer with Aston Martin, though the brand’s comeback was immediately marred by problems.

The Honda power unit proved unreliable and underpowered in the early rounds of the season, while it also scrabbled to get on top of a vibration issue that led to fears of permanent nerve damage for the drivers.

Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary

Honda’s issues were also compounded by Aston’s car package also proving uncompetitive.

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But Newey believes both parties have become more united through this difficult period.

“I think what’s really progressed is actually the word you just used: relationship,” he told the media in Hungary.

“Out of what can only be called a disastrous start, the positive of that, because you’re always looking for positives, is that it’s brought Honda and ourselves, AMR, into a very close working relationship.

“We continue to develop that in all areas.

“So, I’m very happy with the progress we’re making from a relationship point of view.

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“Normally, if relationships improve, then performance also improves.”

Honda is due to debut an updated power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix on the other side of the summer break.

The engine broke cover at the Hungaroring last week during an Aston Martin filming day and is expected to deliver a boost of around 30 horsepower.

The upgraded engine comes as Aston debuted its vastly updated car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was met with positive reviews from Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Honda is bringing a new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix

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Alonso was able to break into Q2 for the first time this season, while Stroll was a season-best 13th ahead of his team-mate.

“The technical evolution, in terms of the car we’re bringing here and then the updates, as I mentioned, that we’ll be bringing to Zandvoort and on to Baku, yes, I feel there have been very strong steps,” Newey added.

“We’re clearly playing a big catch-up game. Is it going to make us the quickest car?

“Unfortunately, not. But does it represent a good step forward from where we were? Yes, I believe it does.”