Aston Martin pays tribute to ‘true stalwart’ after death of F1 team member

Aston Martin pays tribute after one of its long-serving F1 team members dies.

Mick 'Biscuit' Fern
Mick 'Biscuit' Fern

Aston Martin has paid tribute to long-serving Formula 1 team member, Mick Fern, who has sadly passed away. 

Fern, a tyre technician affectionately known as ‘Biscuit’, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. 

He spent 35 years in the F1 paddock and rejoined the current Aston Martin team in 2015, having worked for the team previously through its various guises. 

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Aston Martin announced the tragic news in a social media post. 

"The thoughts of the entire team and F1 community are with the family and friends of our teammate, Mick Fern, affectionately known to so many of us as Biscuit, who passed away peacefully today,” a team statement read. 

"Biscuit was a true stalwart who showed loyalty and support to all those around him. He welcomed everyone with open arms and made our travelling world feel more like home.

"Biscuit spent 35 years in the paddock, and he was respected by all who worked with him. We are all so grateful for our time together and will dearly miss his warmth and humour.”

Fern was absent from the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Aston Martin revealing he was “fighting his own battle off track” as they paid tribute to him across the weekend. 

Current Haas driver Esteban Ocon, who raced for the Silverstone-based outfit in 2017 and 2018, was among those to pay tribute. 

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“A truly wonderful human being,” Ocon wrote on social media. “I will never forget our time together and all the laughs we shared

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Biscuit you legend.” 

Sky Sports F1 analyst and ex-Force India strategist Bernie Collins also posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. 

“Rest in peace Biscuit,” she wrote. “Hopefully you have a good cup of tea on the go. You will be missed and the paddock is sadder for your absence.” 

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Aston Martin
Aston Martin pays tribute to ‘true stalwart’ after death of F1 team member
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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Aston Martin pays tribute to ‘true stalwart’ after death of F1 team member
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Mick 'Biscuit' Fern