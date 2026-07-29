Lewis Hamilton's warning for the second half of the 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has issued a warning that is sure to get the attention of Formula 1 championship rivals Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Hamilton may only have one grand prix victory to his name this term, but Ferrari's comparatively strong reliability record coupled with the Briton's frighteningly consistent results have kept him in the hunt for a record-breaking eighth world title.

At the time of the summer shutdown, Hamilton is second in the standings, 50 points behind Antonelli and nine clear of Russell.

"It has been an amazing first half given I think we've been probably, like, three, four tenths down on the straights, in terms of power for the first half of the season," said Hamilton.

Hamilton is second in the drivers' standings at the summer break

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"I know the guys are pushing hard to bring upgrades, and we've got more to come in the second half. We just keep on pushing."

Of his championship-winning years, Hamilton was notably stronger following the summer shutdown in 2014, 2017, and 2018 most notably. In the Covid-affected 2020 campaign, he scored six wins in the closing nine races - this total including one race he sat out after testing positive.

With the championship introducing all-new regulations this year, the campaign has become a development war, with teams making often significant gains with each new package.

McLaren finally took a first win of the year in Hungary

But with McLaren scoring a first win of the season in Hungary and Red Bull, especially with Max Verstappen, a constant threat at the front, continuing to deliver consistent results that take points of rivals may become a task that is far easier said than done.

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But showing his confidence, Hamilton added: "I think the second half will be stronger. Usually, the second half is a stronger period for me.

"So, as I said, I'll really take this time to reset and try and come back, try and come back stronger, fitter, and better mentally prepared."