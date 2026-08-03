Adrian Newey addresses Fernando Alonso’s F1 future with Aston Martin

Adrian Newey has given his view on Fernando Alonso’s uncertain F1 future

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Belgian GP
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Belgian GP
© XPB Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Adrian Newey believes the squad will “continue with our relationship” with Fernando Alonso beyond 2026.

The veteran double world champion is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of this season, with his future a hot topic recently.

Having fought for podiums with Aston in 2023, the Spaniard has had to contend with a decline in Aston’s competitive form in the following years.

Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary

As of the summer break in 2026, Fernando Alonso has scored just one point amid a difficult season for Aston, and has repeatedly expressed his dislike of the current F1 power unit regulations.

Alonso will make a decision on his F1 future during the summer break.

In Hungary, Aston team boss Adrian Newey said he was confident of being able to retain Alonso.

“Obviously, Fernando is an amazing driver,” he said.

“He brings huge amounts to the team, both in his feedback and his ability.

“So, for us, of course it’s important. I’m pretty confident that Fernando is enjoying his time with us and that we will continue with our relationship.”

Could Alonso continue with Aston without racing in F1?

It’s worth noting that “continue with our relationship” does not necessarily mean Alonso will continue to race with Aston in F1.

Indeed, in Austria, Alonso left the door open to continuing racing in 2027 outside of F1, as well as staying with Aston in another capacity.

“I have not taken any decision; I will wait until probably summer break, which is August, and after summer it's Zandvoort, Monza - I think around that time I will probably decide what to do next year,” he said at the time.

“I will keep racing because I'm feeling fast, I feel motivated, and I love what I do, and I will not stop now, because I don't feel uncompetitive or I don't feel that I don't enjoy racing.”

He added: “If I am racing Formula 1 or not, that's a different story.

“I need to enjoy the category; I need to enjoy the feeling of driving the power units and these regulations and these kinds of things.

Alonso wins at Le Mans
Alonso wins at Le Mans
© XPB Images

“There are many factors to put in place, and there are many options to race in the world of motorsport.

“But I still love Formula 1. I'm committed to this team also, so even if I don't race, commitment with the team and with the project is the same and still the same as what it has been for years now.

“We started this in a way together with some success in 2023 and with lot of changes in the company and in the campus in Silverstone, now with the partnership with Honda, with Aramco with the new fuels. 

“There are a lot of things that we built together in a way.

“As I said many times, this team, there is certain guarantees that it will succeed, and it will fight for world championships.

“You know, we don't know if that will be next year, in three years time, or in eight years time.

“That's probably my limitation behind the wheel, but I want to win a world championship with Aston Martin, with or without driving; that's still the same commitment in my case.”

In theory, Alonso could transition into a development with Aston, while satisfying his desire to continue in competition through the brand’s sportscar programme.

Aston returned to the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship last year with its Valkyrie Hypercar project, which competes in WEC and in the top level in IMSA in North America.

Alonso is twice a winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, doing so with Toyota in 2018 and 2019.

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Adrian Newey addresses Fernando Alonso’s F1 future with Aston Martin
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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