Red Bull chief explains “limitations” of its 2026 F1 car

Red Bull has had a challenging 2026 F1 season so far with its new car

Verstappen has been linked with McLaren in recent weeks
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren in recent weeks

Red Bull’s Formula 1 technical director Pierre Wache has revealed the “limitations” in the team’s 2026 package it is currently having to manage.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit hit the ground running in the previous ground effect generation of cars, with Max Verstappen winning the F1 title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

But Red Bull hasn’t been able to replicate that at the start of the current regulations cycle, with the team trying to develop its way back to the front while also learning a Ford power unit.

Hadjar went wheel-to-wheel with his F1 hero Hamilton
Hadjar went wheel-to-wheel with his F1 hero Hamilton

Red Bull is fourth in the constructors’ standings after the first 11 races and is yet to win a grand prix.

Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Verstappen finished second, Pierre Wache was asked about the limitations of current Red Bull package and the problems it faced in the early races.

“I think, as with every racing car, you see some limitations in how the driver can use the car and the load of it,” he explained.

“The characteristics limit what you can do in terms of balance and trying to rebalance the car.

“Clearly, we have some limitations, like every racing car, in terms of stability on entry and mid-corner understeer, and we try to avoid those aspects by using some mechanical tools to achieve it.

“On your second question, regarding the issue with the car at the beginning, clearly we were missing some load compared to some others.

“We also had some mechanical gremlins on the car, which meant the driver didn’t feel the car through the steering, and we corrected that at the beginning.

“It took a little bit of time, but it was on top of the overall performance and potential of the car.

“We had some issues with driver feeling here. It’s not a secret.”

He added: “I think the main aspect is that we started behind and, for sure, we have progressed.

“I think it’s a very good job from the team to progress and to arrive where we are.

“We still aren’t where we would like to be, but, as Adrian mentioned, you try to do your best, try to understand what is not working and what you can do better, and after that you see where you are.

“But the main thing is that the progress was interesting as a team.”

Red Bull is yet to win a race in 2026
Red Bull is yet to win a race in 2026

Red Bull pushed development of last year’s car late into the season, as it went up against McLaren for the world title.

Asked if that had an impact on the 2026 project, Wache replied: “It’s difficult to say.

“At the end, I think some others just did a very good job.

“For sure, we fought until the end, and like the other team, McLaren, I think we are a little bit behind, both of us, based on what we did last year.”

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Red Bull
Red Bull chief explains “limitations” of its 2026 F1 car
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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