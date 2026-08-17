F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule

All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort

Verstappen at Zandvoort
Verstappen at Zandvoort
© XPB Images

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Zandvoort, and here are all the timings that you need for the 12th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Netherlands as the championship leader, despite his form across the last five races being the fourth-best in the field. 

The weekend will be a special one for Max Verstappen, with Zandvoort making its final F1 bow after hosting six race weekends since returning to the calendar. It also marks the first time the track has hosted a sprint weekend. 

Without a doubt, Verstappen's famous orange army will be out in force in what is always a party atmosphere, cheering their local hero on to snatch a fourth victory on home soil.

Beyond the front-running teams, there is significant interest in Aston Martin this weekend, with Honda set to bring its new power unit to the track. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have spent the majority of the season cast adrift at the back of the field, but after the team brought a significant aerodynamic package to Hungary, things appear to be moving in the right direction, and points cannot be ruled out ahead of the weekend.

All eyes will be on the sky also, with rain forecast to strike the track on Saturday for the sprint race. There has been no wet session so far this term, despite threats of rain on many occasions. Could Zandvoort be the venue that finally delivers?

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix here.

Verstappen begins the party with a win in 2023
Verstappen begins the party with a win in 2023
© XPB Images

When is the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix? 

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix runs from 21-23 August. 

This weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix will be a sprint weekend, marking the fifth of six sprint events this year. This means that there will be a single hour of practice on Friday, ahead of sprint qualifying. Saturday will begin with the sprint race, followed by regular qualifying. Sunday, as usual, will see the Grand Prix contested. 

Sunday’s 72-lap race at Zandvoort starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 23 August. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix?

Friday 21 August 

10:30-11:30 (Zandvoort) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Dutch GP Free Practice 1 

14:30-15:14 (Zandvoort) / 15:30-16:14 (UK) - Dutch GP Sprint Qualifying

Saturday 22 August 

10:00-11:00 (Zandvoort) / 11:00-12:00 (UK) - Dutch GP Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 (Zandvoort) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Dutch GP Qualifying 

Sunday 19 July 

15:00-17:00 (Zandvoort) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Dutch Grand Prix 

Prost leads at Zandvoort
Prost leads at Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Dutch Grand Prix?

Race WinsDriverYears
4Jim Clark1963, 1964, 1965, 1967
3Jackie Stewart1968, 1969, 1973
Niki Lauda1974, 1977, 1985
Max Verstappen2021, 2022, 2023
2Louis Rosier1950, 1951
Alberto Ascari1952, 1953
Jack Brabham1960, 1966
James Hunt1975, 1976
Alain Prost1982, 1984

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F1
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Netherlands
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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