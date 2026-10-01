Lewis Hamilton launches passionate Fred Vasseur defence but wants Ferrari leadership changes

Lewis Hamilton has passionately defended Fred Vasseur, but wants leadership changes at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton is standing by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Lewis Hamilton is standing by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton has launched a passionate defence for Fred Vasseur to remain as Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal, but admitted a shake-up of the leadership is needed. 

Vasseur’s position has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks amid speculation continuing to link Christian Horner with the team. In a recent interview with The Times, the former Red Bull boss opened the door to a shock F1 move, admitting that Ferrari would be “the dream”

Ferrari took the unusual step of hastily arranging a media call on Tuesday to throw public backing behind Vassuer, and seven-time world champion Hamilton made an impassioned case for the Frenchman ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

"I think it's good that they did it," Hamilton said of Ferrari’s show of support to Vasseur, "In terms of how it unifies the team, I think we were already unified. 

Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal is in the spotlight
Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal is in the spotlight

“Honestly outside sources seem to be so negative towards us as a team and be trying to break our spirit but they are not succeeding. So people can continue with the negative narrative but inside everyone is working really hard.

"Fred is the guy to lead us. He's doing a fantastic job. If you look at the history how many people they're swapping out that role and I feel like it's in a better place than it's been before but ultimately it's not a one-man situation.

"It's lots and lots of people coming together and if you want to point fingers, point it somewhere else.

"There's people above that are also are a part of it as well. It's a lot of people. I feel like if you take things away from this message, Fred is in his position, he's not going anywhere and I'm here to stay with him and I still believe fully in where we're going.”

Speaking to the written media, Hamilton added: "Fred is a fantastic leader. He really is the guy to take this team in the right direction. However, there is a structure that's there for some time. Whether or not that needs looking at moving forwards, there are also people above Fred, and it's not about one person.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna and chairman John Elkann
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna and chairman John Elkann

"Fred has led the team, helped make changes in this past year. He's helped us get to the second Constructors' Championship. That's a huge step from last year. The deficit we have is simply just on engine, and that's something we're not we don't shy away from. We know that.

"Every weekend we carry a 0.4s deficit, if not sometimes 0.6s, just in straight-line power, and we're aware of it, and that's something we need to try to work on. They're working extremely hard to try and fix that for next year."

Hamilton said he will continue to make the case for the changes he believes are necessary with Ferrari’s top brass, though he would not go into detail. 

"There are changes that I would make but I'm not going to talk about what those are,” the 41-year-old Briton said. 

"Fred has been fantastic working with me and I think our relationship as a whole, even with the bosses, is in a much better place than it ever was. 

"Of course, people making comments have absolutely no clue what they are talking about ultimately because they are not inside the team.

"What's happening in the team or how it's structured, where the weaknesses are, obviously I am in the team and I know all those - I'm not going to speak on them, but I'm going to continue to try and work with those people that are in power to make the changes.

"Making changes is not a quick thing, people aren't always willing to do so very early on, but Fred has done a lot of changes I've asked for already and there are more for us to do.”

Hamilton was also asked about the differences between Ferrari and his old team Mercedes, to which he said: ”Toto [Wolff]’s in a different position to Fred. The structures are a lot different. That's all I can say on it really."

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Christian Horner
Lewis Hamilton launches passionate Fred Vasseur defence but wants Ferrari leadership changes
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton posts emotional tribute to beloved dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe at last year's British Grand Prix
F1 News
Ferrari publicly backs Fred Vasseur amid Christian Horner links
Fred Vasseur explained Ferrari's approach
F1 News
Stark Christian Horner warning issued by ex-Ferrari F1 team boss
Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss
F1 News
Unheard Lewis Hamilton Ferrari team radio hints at more strategy friction
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc’s worrying Ferrari claim: ‘We can’t lie to ourselves’
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen counters Lewis Hamilton’s stance on F1’s Middle East races
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris explains double apology to Franco Colapinto
9s ago
Lando Norris backtracked on his scathing criticism of Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Three F1 drivers to be hit with grid penalties in Malaysia
32m ago
Arvid Lindblad is set to start from the back in Malaysia
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals drastic measures to avoid “silly” Fred Vasseur rumours
41m ago
Charles Leclerc switched off his social media in response to the rumours
F1 News
Fernando Alonso discloses true motivation behind extended F1 stay
1h ago
Fernando Alonso has explained his decision to stay in F1
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton launches passionate Fred Vasseur defence but wants Ferrari leadership changes
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton is standing by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll offers grim verdict on Honda’s secret F1 engine upgrade
3h ago
Honda secretly introduced its ADUO 2 at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
First look: Audi reveals plans for new F1 factory
4h ago
Audi has revealed plans for a new F1 campus
F1 News
Franco Colapinto’s plea to his fans and abuse revelation after Lando Norris attack
4h ago
Franco Colapinto revealed he has also suffered abuse
F1 News
Ollie Bearman drops major hint about his next Haas F1 team-mate
5h ago
Ollie Bearman will have a new team-mate at Haas next season
F1 News
Max Verstappen to race against Valentino Rossi in GT World Challenge finale
5h ago
Verstappen arrives in the Sepang F1 paddock for media day