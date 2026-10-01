First look: Audi reveals plans for new F1 factory as operation grows

Audi has revealed plans for a new campus near its current factory in Hinwil.

Audi has revealed plans for a new F1 campus
Audi has revealed plans for a new F1 campus

The Audi Formula 1 team has revealed plans for a new factory in Hinwil. 

The new campus will be located less than one kilometre from the team’s long-standing headquarters in Switzerland. 

Audi’s current facility will be redeveloped as the team’s manufacturing centre and windtunnel operation. 

The full development of Audi’s new home will not be complete until 2030, though some areas of the campus were made operational in the summer. 

Audi has completed a full rebrand of the former Sauber F1 team
Audi has completed a full rebrand of the former Sauber F1 team

Audi’s power units will continue to be developed and manufactured in Neuburg, while the new hub in Bicester, which opened in July last year, will retain the team’s F1 technical centre. 

“The Campus will play an important role in helping us attract and retain world-class talent while providing the foundations required to achieve our long-term ambitions,” Audi F1 CEO Mattia Binotto said. 

“Building a successful Formula 1 team is ultimately about people. The best engineers, designers, mechanics and specialists want to work in an environment that allows them to collaborate, innovate and perform at their highest level. The Campus will help us create exactly that environment.

“What makes this project particularly special is that it allows us to shape the future of Audi Revolut F1 Team from the ground up. Opportunities like this are rare in modern Formula 1. We are not simply moving into an existing facility; we are creating a home designed around our people, our culture and our ambitions. This Campus is an important part of that journey.

“We are proud that the next chapter of Audi Revolut F1 Team will be written in Hinwil and I would like place on record my thanks to the Municipality of Hinwil itself.”

Audi F1 CEO Mattia Binotto
Audi F1 CEO Mattia Binotto

Audi currently lists eighth in the 2026 constructors’ world championship standings with 17 points, 10 behind seventh-placed Haas and five ahead of Williams. 

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will continue to drive for Audi next season. 

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First look: Audi reveals plans for new F1 factory as operation grows
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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