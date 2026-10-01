Max Verstappen dodges boycott questions over F1’s Middle East races

Max Verstappen swerved answering whether he would consider boycotting races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi if Formula 1 decides to finish the season in the Middle East as planned.

F1’s 2026 season is due to conclude with a double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi but huge uncertainty remains over whether the races will be able to go ahead due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Imola is preparing to host the season finale as a contingency plan but F1 continues to outwardly express that it is hopeful that it can race in the Middle East despite the unrest in the region, with a final decision set to be made by mid-October.

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, four-time world champion Verstappen told ViaPlay that if it was up to him F1 would not finish the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

F1 has set a mid-October deadline to make a call on Qatar and Abu Dhabi

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"Normally I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn't go,” the Red Bull driver said.

"Then, it doesn't matter if you have a contract or not, I think. But it's not up to me.”

When he was asked ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia whether he would boycott races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi if they went ahead, Verstappen replied: “It’s not that I said I didn't want to race there, I just said that I love going there, but of course under the right terms.

“But I trust that F1 and the FIA will take the right decision because they will have more information than us. That's what we rely on.”

Pressed again on whether he would consider a boycott, the Dutchman dodged the question for a second time, simply responding: "Like I said, I trust that they will make the right call.”

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Verstappen arrives in the Sepang F1 paddock for media day

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprising stance on the situation, saying he would like to see the season finish in the Middle East as scheduled.

"I personally want to go," the Ferrari driver said in Baku. "I love going to the Middle East. "From what I have read, things seem OK out there, but I don't have all the information, and I don't know what the risk levels are.

"I trust in [F1 CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there."