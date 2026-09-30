Fernando Alonso took son karting when he was two-months old

Fernando Alonso's baby son has already had his first karting experience.

Fernando Alonso became a father for the first time in March
Fernando Alonso became a father for the first time in March

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he took his son karting for the first time when he was two months old. 

Alonso’s partner Melissa Jimenez gave birth to their first baby in March on the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Aston Martin driver missing media day at Suzuka due to traveling to the race late. 

The 45-year-old Spaniard likes to keep his personal life private but speaking to Spanish media he revealed his son Leonard has already had his first karting experience. 

“We already took a lap in a kart. When he was two months old, I took him for a lap in my arms. He already felt the wind on his face,” Alonso told El Larguero. 

Melissa Jiménez and Fernando Alonso
Melissa Jiménez and Fernando Alonso

Alonso wants to start bringing his son with him to races as early as the 2027 season. 

“Next year I want to share the circuits, the trips around the world, and take lots of photos with him,” Alonso added. 

"When I leave Formula 1, it's clear I'm not going to be travelling to 24 countries every year, am I? So, hopefully I can share a little more with them.”

On his son, who is now six months old, Alonso continued: "I think he's delighted with everything. Right now, he's a very smiley child, and it's truly wonderful.

"When I'm home, the few moments I have make up for all the difficulties we're having professionally.”

Baby Leonard made his first appearance in the F1 paddock in Hungary
Baby Leonard made his first appearance in the F1 paddock in Hungary

Alonso ended speculation over his F1 future ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia by committing to staying in F1 with Aston Martin for at least one more year. 

”I'm very happy to sign a new contract with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” he said. 

“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level. I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed.

"I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities. I look forward to making more memories on the race track in front of the passionate fans.

"Their energy creates an atmosphere that inspires me and is what makes our sport special."

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Fernando Alonso took son karting when he was two-months old
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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