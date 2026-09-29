Fernando Alonso reveals "turning point" for F1 retirement decision

Fernando Alonso says the “turning point” on his decision to continue racing in Formula 1 in 2027 came after the fan reception he received at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

The double world champion announced on Tuesday that he would remain in F1 for at least another year, after extending his deal with Aston Martin in 2027.

It puts to bed long-standing speculation over his future, as he contemplated retirement amid unhappiness with F1’s current regulations.

“It really touched me”

It has been another frustrating year for Alonso in F1

Though Aston Martin has been uncompetitive this season and remains far from closing in on the leaders, Alonso has always insisted that this would not be the deciding factor for him.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In a new interview with AS following his 2027 announcement, he revealed that the reception he received at the Barcelona Grand Prix - which could have been his last at the circuit - provided a “turning point”.

“Very much so, especially Barcelona,” he said when asked if Spanish fan reception for him had an impact on his decision.

“I have to say it was a turning point.

“I hadn't made the decision, nor had I stopped to think about it, but when I was at the fan forum, which was the most special moment of the weekend, it really touched me to see all the fans.

“They believe in me; their passion for Formula 1 and my results remains undiminished.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“My impression at that moment in Barcelona was that people weren't there to enjoy the grand prix as if it were my last, but rather they were excited as if it were the beginning of my career.

“The flame of 'Alonsomania' and F1 in Spain is very much alive.

“I certainly didn't see any decline or a sense of nostalgia from anyone.

“Everyone was fully engaged, as if we were tied at zero and the game was at halftime. I didn't think we were in extra time.”

Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso leaves 2027 deal open-ended

Alonso will be 46 years old when his 2027 deal runs out, but he isn’t viewing this as his final contract.

“No, I don't think this will be my last year in Formula 1,” he added.

“That’s how I see it. I'm enjoying it now; I'm efficient with travel and commitments, with marketing… I have more experience now, and I'm better organised.

“I think I can continue for several more years.”