Fernando Alonso ends F1 retirement speculation with new Aston Martin deal

Fernando Alonso will continue in Formula 1 in 2027

Fernando Alonso will stay in F1
Fernando Alonso will stay in F1

Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has ended retirement speculation by announcing a new deal with Aston Martin for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard’s future in F1 has been a topic of intense debate, amid his unhappiness at the current regulations.

Heading into the summer break, Fernando Alonso said he would take his time to make a final decision on his F1 plans.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin released a video on its social media channels, with Alonso stating: “I will retire from F1… but not yet.”

Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules
Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules

“I'm very happy to sign a new contract with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team,” he said.

“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level.

“I’m committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed.

“I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities.

“I look forward to making more memories on the race track in front of the passionate fans. Their energy creates an atmosphere that inspires me and is what makes our sport special.”

Alonso takes Turn 12 at Madrid
Alonso takes Turn 12 at Madrid
© XPB Images

Lance Stroll will also continue with the team into the 2027 season.

“Lance and Fernando have been a crucial part of our journey and we are very pleased to confirm that they will continue with us into the next chapter for the team,” Lawrence Stroll, team owner, said.

“Having two drivers with their level of experience, commitment and knowledge provides tremendous value to the whole organisation.

“We are here to win, and whilst our short-term focus remains on improving performance, I believe we have the world-class talent we need to achieve our long-term objectives.”

The 2026 season has been a nightmare for Aston Martin, as an underpowered and unreliable Honda power unit has pegged it back.

As of this week’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Aston has just three points to its credit, all of them scored by Alonso.

Both cars retired from the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Aston’s driver line-up leaves few seats left up for grabs on the 2027 grid, with speculation now centred on who replaces Esteban Ocon at Haas.

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Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso ends F1 retirement speculation with new Aston Martin deal
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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