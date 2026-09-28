Lando Norris backtracks on Franco Colapinto ban calls as he issues apology

Lando Norris has apologised for his words against Franco Colapinto in Baku

Lando Norris has apologised to Franco Colapinto
Lando Norris has apologised to Franco Colapinto

Lando Norris has apologised to Franco Colapinto after calling for him to be banned following a collision at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto was fighting in the pack around team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris during the first safety car restart in Baku last Saturday.

He locked up under braking for Turn 1 while on the inside line and slammed into the side of Gasly, with Norris caught up in the incident.

After the race, Norris branded Colapinto as a “driver who shouldn’t in Formula 1”, before calling on the FIA to give him a race ban.

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These comments led to backlash from Argentine fans towards Norris, with Alpine forced to issue a statement calling for calm.

“I know better…”

Norris has now taken to Instagram to issue an apology for his words, while claiming that he and Colapinto “came to a good understanding”.

“Tough weekend overall in Baku and, of course, a disappointing and early end to the race,” he wrote.

“After the race, I sent Franco a message apologising for the comments I made that I simply should not have said.

Colapinto locked up and slammed into Gasly
Colapinto locked up and slammed into Gasly

“I know better and emotions were running high, but this is not an excuse.

“It was wrong of me. I’ve made mistakes of my own over the years and I know this is very much part of racing and fighting on the limit.

“Me and Franco came to a good understanding, are still good friends and are both excited to get back racing this weekend.”

Colapinto was given a 10-second time penalty by the FIA stewards following the race.

However, because he retired into the pits, this was later converted to a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Several drivers, including George Russell and Max Verstappen, defended Colapinto and felt Norris’ calls for a race ban were harsh.

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Lando Norris
Franco Colapinto
Lando Norris backtracks on Franco Colapinto ban calls as he issues apology
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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