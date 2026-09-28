Lando Norris backtracks on Franco Colapinto ban calls as he issues apology

Lando Norris has apologised to Franco Colapinto after calling for him to be banned following a collision at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto was fighting in the pack around team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris during the first safety car restart in Baku last Saturday.

He locked up under braking for Turn 1 while on the inside line and slammed into the side of Gasly, with Norris caught up in the incident.

After the race, Norris branded Colapinto as a “driver who shouldn’t in Formula 1”, before calling on the FIA to give him a race ban.

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These comments led to backlash from Argentine fans towards Norris, with Alpine forced to issue a statement calling for calm.

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“I know better…”

Norris has now taken to Instagram to issue an apology for his words, while claiming that he and Colapinto “came to a good understanding”.

“Tough weekend overall in Baku and, of course, a disappointing and early end to the race,” he wrote.

“After the race, I sent Franco a message apologising for the comments I made that I simply should not have said.

Colapinto locked up and slammed into Gasly

“I know better and emotions were running high, but this is not an excuse.

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“It was wrong of me. I’ve made mistakes of my own over the years and I know this is very much part of racing and fighting on the limit.

“Me and Franco came to a good understanding, are still good friends and are both excited to get back racing this weekend.”

Colapinto was given a 10-second time penalty by the FIA stewards following the race.

However, because he retired into the pits, this was later converted to a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Several drivers, including George Russell and Max Verstappen, defended Colapinto and felt Norris’ calls for a race ban were harsh.

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