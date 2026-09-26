Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris’ call for him to be banned by F1

Franco Colapinto has reacted to Lando Norris’ hard judgment of their Baku F1 clash

Franco Colapinto called his Baku F1 crash "a big mistake"
Franco Colapinto called his Baku F1 crash "a big mistake"

Franco Colapinto has given his thoughts on the collision he triggered in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after Lando Norris called for him to be banned.

The Alpine driver locked up at Turn 1 during the first safety car restart in Saturday’s 51-lap Baku race while both he and his team-mate Pierre Gasly were inside the top 10.

Franco Colapinto clattered into the side of Gasly’s car, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was taken out as he ran on the outside of the pair at the corner.

Norris fumed after the race, calling for Colapinto to receive a ban and branding him a driver “that shouldn’t be in Formula 1”.

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“It was a big, big mistake…”

A distraught Colapinto told Sky F1 after the grand prix: “Just sorry to the team, to Pierre. It was just a big, big mistake.

“So, really sorry to Pierre and everyone in the factory that has been working really hard. We lost a lot of… well, we were with both cars in the points.

“So, very sad and disappointed. It was a big mistake, cold brakes, cold tyres and I was completely out of control. Unfortunately, I took Pierre out, and Lando of course. But sorry to both.”

When the written media put Norris’ comments to him, Colapinto replied: “Well, sorry to Lando as well, to be honest, not only Pierre.

Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, 2026 Alpine F1 team
Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, 2026 Alpine F1 team
© XPB Images

“Sorry to everyone, it's a big mistake, of course.

“I just locked up and then I was very out of control. I couldn't do a lot. As soon as I touched the brake, I locked up and lost a lot.”

“It’s all about respect”

Gasly said he was still “struggling to process” what had happened when he spoke to the media after the race.

“I mean, I’m trying to find my words,” he said.

Franco Colapinto wipes out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku
Franco Colapinto wipes out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku
© XPB Images

“It’s not easy. We did a very good weekend and the car was one of the best race cars we’ve had this season. And the pace was great, keeping up with Lewis and Lando for most of the race.

“I mean, we had a 14 or 15-second gap to the midfield.

“So, I think there are a lot of positives to take away.

“But, I’m still struggling to process the outcome and the fact that we had both cars in the points, and in the end we got outscored by Racing Bulls by a lot of points.

“Not an ideal day, but I’m sure we’re going to move on from it. Unfortunately, we’ve lost out today but hopefully we can make it up to the end of the year.”

This collision comes after Gasly was on the receiving end of online abuse from Colapinto fans following the Spanish Grand Prix.

The pair do have a good personal and professional relationship, but when asked if they are both good just now, Gasly replied: “Respect. It’s all about respect. As long as there is respect, everything is possible.”

He stopped short of saying whether or not he felt disrespected by Colapinto’s crash.

Tags:

Alpine
Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly
Lando Norris
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris’ call for him to be banned by F1
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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