Lando Norris "miles off" in Baku F1 practice: "Like a knife in the heart"

Lando Norris is not happy with McLaren’s deficit after Baku F1 practice

Lando Norris was unhappy with his form in Baku F1 practice
Lando Norris was unhappy with his form in Baku F1 practice
© XPB Images

Lando Norris says his 1.5s deficit to Mercedes in practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is “like a knife in the heart”, and questions what McLaren can do to close it.

The reigning world champion was wary about McLaren’s potential at Baku coming into the weekend.

But after both practice sessions on Thursday, he was sixth-fastest and 1.484s from pacesetter George Russell in the Mercedes.

Lando Norris did abort laps in both sessions that looked set to improve his best times, but said afterwards that he is “miles off”.

Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
© XPB Images

“Running… I mean, we are miles off,” he told F1 TV after FP2.

“We’re up there, let’s say, we’re in the position we expected to be in. But I’m 1.5s off the pace. So, pretty pants.”

Asked if there is much McLaren can do to close that deficit, Norris snapped: “Do you think we can close 1.5s?

“I hope so [there is progress to be made]. I have no idea [how much].

“We’ll see what work we can do tonight, the car didn’t feel that bad.

Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
© XPB Images

“So, yeah, it’s a knife in the heart when you see how far off you are.”

Norris added that his current pace has nothing to do with gaining confidence in his McLaren, just that “I want it to be quick and it’s not”.

“I don’t really care how confident I am in the car; I just care about the pace,” he said.

“And we’re not very fast. So, I don’t care.

“I drive whatever car I’m given. I just want it to be quick, and it’s not very quick at the moment. But let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Norris’ FP1 session was hindered by an issue with a bargeboard, which required his team to apply a temporary fix so he could complete opening practice.

However, when pressed further on what caused the problem, he said: “I don’t know much about it, honestly, so better to ask the team.”

Team-mate Oscar Piastri had a difficult day, too, in the sister McLaren, with the Australian eighth behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

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Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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