Lando Norris fuels Le Mans debut speculation after McLaren Hypercar test

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has fuelled speculation of a future 24 Hours of Le Mans debut, after assisting McLaren with a Hypercar test in Portugal.

McLaren will make its return to the top flight of sportscar racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

The Hypercar programme was officially announced last year, with track testing beginning earlier in 2026.

The fifth test of the MCL-HY took place at Portimao on Monday, with reigning F1 champion and McLaren driver Lando Norris taking part, having come straight from a podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, Hypercar test © McLaren

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Norris completed 38 laps in the car, providing development feedback alongside McLaren’s sportscar drivers Mikkel Jensen and Laurens Vanthoor.

"First of all, a big thanks to the McLaren Hypercar Team for letting me drive the MCL-HY,” Norris said.

“It was great for them to give me a chance to have a bit of fun and try something new, particularly during their busy preparations for next year.

“I think we also collected some valuable data, and I hope I was able to bring a different set of feelings, comments, and perspectives on things, which is useful for the team in this crucial testing period.

“It was cool for me personally to work with this team, and it was exciting to try new machinery too.

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“I've not done a proper test in anything other than an F1 car for years now, so the fact I got to try something different, especially still as part of the McLaren family, was very special.

“It was a fun day in a quick car on a cool track, helping the team prepare for the start of WEC next year. A big thanks to everyone involved; I can't wait to get back in the car in the future.”

Norris previously drove the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, where he expressed an interest in competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in future as part of McLaren’s Hypercar team.

McLaren Hypercar team boss James Barclay added: “We are all racers at McLaren Racing, and competing in Formula 1, IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship creates exciting cross-series opportunities.

“Lando was keen to drive the MCL-HY beyond his Goodwood Hill run, so we invited him to join our private Portimao test.

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Lando Norris has expressed a desire to race at Le Mans

“As we fully expected, he adapted very quickly, integrated seamlessly and provided valuable feedback to support the car’s development.

“It was a pleasure to have him with the team, we wish him every success for the rest of the Formula 1 season, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the McLaren Hypercar Team soon.”

McLaren’s Hypercar team is being run by United Autosports, who has fielded the marque’s cars in the WEC and at Le Mans in the LMGT3 class.

The team is yet to finalise its full driver line-up for 2027, with former Peugeot Hypercar driver Jensen and Porsche factory star Vanthoor the only confirmed competitors so far.

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Vanthoor will dovetail his WEC programme with McLaren with an IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign with Porsche.